Losing is always painful for a competitor.
When a team has enjoyed a season of successes, a defeat hurts even more.
That was pretty evident when BYU senior Isaiah Kaufusi got emotional when talking to reporters on a teleconference after the disappointing 22-17 loss at Coastal Carolina Saturday evening.
"It's always tough to lose, especially in that fashion where we had a chance to win and then we came up short," Kaufusi said. "There are a lot different emotions and feelings, which are all really good. It's good for guys to feel these. It's just part of the game."
He got choked up as he added, "I love my team, man. I love these guys, love what we stand for, who we stand for. The pandemic has taught us to not take things for granted. It's a blessing to be out there with my guys and my brothers. They've changed my life."
While the defeat definitely stung, it also showed plenty of ways the Cougars need to improve. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said that while there were definitely things that the Cougars did well, he believed a lot of that was because of what Coastal Carolina was doing.
"Maybe we didn't play as well as we could have but I think you have to look at whether it was what they did or whether it was our mental errors," Sitake said. "That's something we are going to have to look at and communicate with our guys, then try to improve on. I just want to make sure I don't take anything away from what Coastal Carolina has done."
Sitake said that the message after the game was to keep moving forward.
"I told the guys that I'm proud of them and that I love being their coach," Sitake said. "The way they react to this is going to determine a lot of big things for them in their future. They are going to have to lean on each other and we're really going to have to regroup as a team and believe in each other more. We've got to go back to work and find ways to improve to be at our best next week."
Now it is up to the Cougars to show that they can bounce back after their worst showing of the season and return to playing at a high level.
"The best things we can do as a team right now is learn from our mistakes, learn from this loss," Cougar junior running back Tyler Allgeier said. "We have to start out as if we are 0-0 coming this Monday."
Kaufusi said it is all about the process, regardless of what is on the scoreboard when the final whistle blows.
"The mentality is just to get better, whether that is in life or at work," Kaufusi said. "For us, luckily it is football. My message is that there is always room for improvement, always things to work on. It's the same after wins. The mentality hasn't changed. It's about trying to get better as a team and be the best that we can be."
Honoring team heroes
With the late notice of a game taking place across the country, BYU equipment truck drivers Hal Morrell and Fili Taufa had to drive the Cougar gear 2,200 miles in just 40 hours.
They became cult heroes along the way, doing interviews and getting plenty of social media attention.
Their effort and sacrifice was also honored by the BYU football as they carried flags out before Saturday's game, leading the team onto the field.
Stat success and failure
BYU outgained No. 18 Coastal Carolina with 405 yards of total offense compare to 366 for the Chanticleers.
BYU totaled 240 yards through the air and 165 yards on the ground but Coastal Carolina's 281 rushing yards allowed the Chanticleers hold the ball for nearly 16 minutes more than the Cougars (37:51 to 22:09) and was the difference in the game.
