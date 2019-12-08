The BYU football team has officially played six road games this year.
Now you can pencil in a seventh, although it will officially be the 2019 SoFi Hawai'i Bowl.
The bowl confirmed expectations on Sunday, inviting Hawai'i to compete against the Cougars in the 18th edition of the bowl game, which will take place at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
"The University of Hawai'i has enjoyed a tremendous season and we are thrilled the Rainbow Warriors accepted an invitation to play BYU," SoFi Hawai'i Bowl executive direct Daryl Garvin said in a press release.
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said last week that he didn't care who the team squared off against even if it meant going against a team playing in their home stadium.
"Hawai'i is a really good team and I'm looking forward to the matchup," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said in the press release. "I have tons of respect for Nick Rolovich and his entire coaching staff. I love the way they play the game. It will be an honor for us to take the field with them at Aloha Stadium."
Hawai'i has played in its hometown bowl game eight times since 2002, including in two of the past three years. The Rainbow Warriors defeated Middle Tennessee, 52-35, in the 2016 game but lost to Louisiana Tech, 31-14, last year.
BYU is 23-8 against its old WAC/Mountain West rival but 10 of those wins (and no losses) came in Provo. That means the Cougars are just 13-8 when playing at Hawai'i, but BYU hasn't lost to the Rainbow Warriors since getting blasted, 72-45, in 2001.
The Cougars hosted Hawai'i in 2018 with quarterback Zach Wilson enjoying a breakout game in BYU's 49-23 win.
As noted in the press release, "Hawai'i has already played in 14 games in 2019, boasting a 9-5 record after playing in the Mountain West title game as West Division champions on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors went 5-3 in league games and finished the regular season winning five of six outings, including four in row, before coming up short in the championship game against No. 18 Boise State.
"The Rainbow Warriors feature a potent offense that ranks No. 13 in the nation in total offense (469.3 yards per game) as the top-rated team from the Mountain West. Hawai'i's passing attack ranks No. 6 in the country (325.9 yards per game) and the Rainbow Warriors rank 33rd overall in scoring offense (33.6 points per game)."
Tickets are on sale for the Hawai'i Bowl at BYUtickets.com. Ticket prices begin at $35. Buying tickets through the BYU Ticket Office ensures that you will sit among other Cougar fans and helps support the BYU football program.