In the last two decades, the business of rating high school football players has become a common practice.
Like it or not, there is a perception that a team that gets more recruits with a lot of stars by their names will be really good.
So what mentality do college football teams like BYU need to have when facing an opponent like USC that is perceived to have more talent?
There are a couple of different ways to look at it.
Cougar safeties coach Preston Hadley said that during his playing days at BYU he embraced those opportunities to show what he could do against top-tier opponents.
“I remember going against receivers who were far more talented than I was but I had no problem with them because I was tougher and more competitive,” Hadley said after practice on Tuesday. “I used my journey as motivation. I think that goes a long ways for a defensive back.”
At the other end of the spectrum is Cougar offensive line coach Eric Mateos.
He said he doesn’t really buy into having his guys make too much about individuals or how good the opponent is.
“I try to talk to guys like we are playing in the NFL,” Mateos said after practice on Wednesday. “In the NFL, every week you are going to play against all-pro pass rushers. You are going to have tons of blitzes you’ve never seen. That’s what you deal with on a normal basis on the O-line. I try to make my guys have the approach that those are nameless, faceless beings on the other side of the line of scrimmage. It’s about what we do and how we do it. We try to respect everybody but fear nobody.”
It’s likely that there are BYU players who fall at different points somewhere between the two approaches.
Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, for example, says he’s basically OK with players going either direction.
“Internally as a coach, I always hope that our players have the love for the game and for each other that they will go out and play with their best effort every single week, regardless of who you are playing against,” Grimes said. “But I do think at times there is a little added motivation to prove themselves against some of the best players in the country. If that helps them play better, then I am for it.”
The reality is that when BYU hosts the Trojans this afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium (1:30 p.m. MT, ABC), the approach won’t matter nearly as much as executing in making plays.
The Cougars know that USC comes in with a 2-0 record, with a national ranking and with the perception of being a traditional powerhouse looking to regain its former glory.
That means opportunity for the Cougars.
“We face it as a big challenge,” BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo said. “For them to come to Provo like this, it’s a good challenge for us to show to college football and to our fans and to ourselves that we can play with anybody. We have nothing to lose and they have everything to lose.”
One of the big questions is how the Cougar defense will hold up against USC’s passing attack. Their first two opponents primarily utilized the run with mixed results.
Hadley grinned when he thought about the upcoming challenge.
“We’ve got a good test this week,” Hadley said. “We’ve been waiting for this. We are going to step up and challenge them. We’ll be really disciplined with our disguises and try to confuse the quarterback with some of the things we do. This is our moment to shine.”
A bigger concern for BYU fans might be the Cougar offense, which has only managed 28 points in regulation in two games.
“They have talent at all three levels,” Grimes said. “They have aggressive defensive linemen. They are not just guys who are big and not just guys who are fast. They have an excellent combination of speed and power. Their linebackers can run and hit. They are coached well and don’t take cheese a whole lot on fakes. Their secondary has guys who can cover well and can tackle. I’m impressed with their talent and the way that they play. It will be a significant challenge for us.”