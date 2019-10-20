BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd evaluates the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-BSU game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Baylor Romney got his first start and while his numbers may not be eye-popping (15-of-26, 221 yards, two TDs), he managed the game well and didn’t have any turnovers. His performance in the third quarter let BYU play from in front.
Grade: A
Running back
Lopini Katoa and Sione Finau used good vision and explosive bursts to get to the second level as BYU netted 121 yards rushing. A big chunk of those came on Finau’s beautiful 46-yard TD run. Katoa got into the end zone as well.
Grade: A-
Offensive line
The Cougars came into the game banged up with four key linemen out with injuries — and played really well on the line anyway. The Broncos got credit for only two sacks while BYU was able to open some nice holes in the run game.
Grade: A
Tight ends/receivers
Matt Bushman was the star, catching two touchdown passes — two of the easiest catches of his career — and finishing with 101 yards on five total receptions. Talon Shumway also had a pair of big catches down the field.
Grade: A
Defensive line
The Cougars weren’t dynamic against the run, surrendering 174 yards on the ground, but they did a better job of holding up blockers. There is still improvement to be made but this was a step in the right direction.
Grade: B+
Linebackers
The linebackers made interceptions (one by Isaiah Kaufusi and one by Jackson Kaufusi) and got lots of tackles from Tyler Allgeier (team-high nine total tackles). There were a few missed opportunities but the Cougar linebackers were active throughout the game.
Grade: B+
Secondary
The Cougars had six pass breakups and Dayan Ghanwoloku was all over the field making plays. Boise State did make some great pass plays in the fourth quarter but the BYU defensive backs overall did pretty well.
Grade: B+
Special teams
The Cougar special teams still had a couple of mistakes, including a missed field goal and a penalty on a punt that was downed at the 1-yard line. BYU did do well in kickoff coverage and didn’t have any big blunders.
Grade: B-
Coaching
Kalani Sitake and his staff were creative, aggressive and prepared. The combination was an impressive turnaround after a couple of weeks when BYU seemed to get down and failed to recover. The playcalling turned out to be big a key moments.
Grade: A