BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd evaluates the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-USC game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was definitely hot-and-cold but he managed to avoid any turnovers and made some huge plays with his ability to avoid the rush. He wasn’t able to recreate his OT magic of last week but did enough to give BYU a shot to get the win.
Grade: A-
Running back
Ty’Son Williams finished with 99 yards on 19 carries and made some big plays both with and without the ball. His ability to make the first guy miss and keep driving forward forced USC to respect the run.
Grade: A
Offensive line
The Cougars overall did a good job at giving Zach Wilson time to throw and giving Ty’Son Williams some room to run. BYU would like to see fewer than three sacks but this was certainly a solid performance against an opponent with fast, talented players.
Grade: A-
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars spread the ball around as 11 different players had receptions. No one had more than three catches, but Gunner Romney, Micah Simon, Aleva Hifo, Dax Milne and Moroni Laulu-Pututau all had big catches. This unit also made some good blocks downfield on runs.
Grade: A
Defensive line
The Cougars relied heavily on a three-man rush and Khyiris Tonga was arguably the most impressive player in the game. He was impossible for one USC lineman to handle and often battled through double teams. Lorenzo Fauatea also made a big play in the backfield, forcing a fumble.
Grade: A
Linebackers
The linebackers made some mistakes in space to allow USC to get more yards but Isaiah Kaufusi and Payton Wilgar both had big first quarter interceptions. BYU also got huge performances from Kavika Fonua, Chaz Ah You and Max Tooley.
Grade: A
Secondary
BYU dropped a lot of players into coverage and kept USC quarterback Kedon Slovis guessing. There were a couple of big mistakes and some great throws, but the Cougars kept the Trojans from making too many big plays. Dayan Ghanwoloku’s game-winning interception improved the marks even further.
Grade: A
Special teams
Jake Oldroyd had an uncharacteristic miss but bounced back to make a 43-yard field goal in overtime that turned out to be the final margin of victory. He also had a big punt late in the game to keep USC from getting a shot at a long field goal in regulation.
Grade: B+
Coaching
Kalani Sitake and his staff didn’t make all the right calls but they made a lot of great decisions that allowed the team to be in position to win. The team reflected the personality of Sitake as they played with excitement and passion all the way to the end.
Grade: A