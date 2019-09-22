BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd evaluates the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-Washington game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was still inconsistent and had a tough time giving his guys a chance on 1-on-1 opportunities down the field. His one touchdown pass probably should’ve been an interception but he got a lucky bounce. Don’t worry, he did throw an interception late in the fourth quarter.
Grade: C-
Running back
Ty’Son Williams got hurt in the second quarter, giving Emmanuel Esukpa and Lopini Katoa more opportunities. They were OK but the nature of the game meant BYU had to go to the air a lot, limiting the opportunities.
Grade: C+
Offensive line
The Cougars had a tough time against the Washington blitz packages, including giving up a costly sack that turned into a scoop-and-score for the Huskies. This wasn’t the best showing for this game.
Grade: D
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars had a couple of costly drops, while Dax Milne’s fumble in the third quarter ended up killing any hopes BYU had of a big comeback. Matt Bushman finally had a big game but also had some false start penalties.
Grade: D-
Defensive line
The Cougars couldn’t get much push up front with their linemen, while Washington was able to run the ball effectively to set up the pass. The Huskies clearly won the battle up front.
Grade: D
Linebackers
The linebackers often weren’t in the best positions or able to make tackles at the point of attack. The unit struggled to stop the short passing game when it dropped in coverage.
Grade: D
Secondary
BYU had a tough time covering the Washington receivers, rarely being in position to make plays on the ball. The Cougars did force a late interception but the Huskies were far too comfortable in the pass game.
Grade: D-
Special teams
Jake Oldroyd missed an extra point and then stepped up and made a 54-yard field goal, the second-longest field goal in BYU history. Lopini Katoa had a 48-yard kickoff return in the first half but the Cougars also surrendered an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Grade: D+
Coaching
Kalani Sitake and his defensive staff didn’t appear to have any answers for Washington’s balanced attack as the Huskies moved the ball almost at will. The offense was able to gain some yards but self-inflicted damage ensured the Cougars weren’t good enough to turn the game into a shootout.
Grade: D-