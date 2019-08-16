One of the NFL quarterbacks that the BYU signal-callers have been breaking down during the offseason is Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes II.
That’s not a bad QB to emulate, since the Chiefs gunslinger finished the 2018 season with a 66% completion rate while throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.
Of course, Mahomes also has a reputation for unorthodox deliveries and taking risks.
Is Cougar quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick going to have his heart stop if sophomore Zach Wilson or freshman Jaren Hall appears like they’re going to try something unusual?
“We are working on our no-look passes this year,” Roderick joked with a grin. “Everybody watch out. They are going to be on the run to our left, no look, back across the field to our right. We got that one in for the games.”
Roderick explained more seriously that the quarterbacks watch multiple NFL quarterbacks at work.
“We might watch Drew Brees and Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes,” Roderick said. “It might be the same play they run but each has their own individual style.”
When it comes to free-wheeling, though, Roderick said he wants his guys be playmakers.
“I don’t ever want to take their playmaking ability away from them,” Roderick said. “I want them to be smart and make good decisions but both of them have a great ability to improvise. Some of the biggest plays in BYU history were scramble plays. Both guys can make plays on the move. There are times where you’ve got to throw it away and times when you can try to make a play.”
Hall explained that as a quarterback, you have to believe in your ability to get the job done.
“We pride ourselves on being athletes as quarterbacks,” he said. “We all do well improvising and making plays. Come watch us this fall and you’ll see some magical things.”
Hall — a former star at Maple Mountain — doesn’t have the same level of expectations that Wilson has shouldered as the presumed starter but the Cougars are high on what the freshman is capable of doing.
“Jaren is doing a really good job,” Roderick said. “He is such a talented guy and can do so many things for us. He has improved so much as a quarterback in one year. Last year he came home from his mission in great shape but he had no idea what we were doing. A year later, I would have no problem putting him in a game. He could go play quarterback for us right now and I would trust him to do a great job.”
Wilson and Hall appear to have found a mature balance between competing and pushing each other while also being good friends.
“You have competition at every position and the quarterback position is very important,” Hall said. “As always, the best quarterback will play. Aside from that, Zach and I are brothers. We love each other and push each other. That’s how it is with all the quarterbacks in the room.”
Roderick said he sees great camaraderie as well great competition with the two QBs.
“I see them push each other every day,” Roderick said. “Jaren will make a great throw on the move and Zach will look at me, like, ‘wow, that was a great throw!’ Then Zach is trying to outdo him and make a similar play. They bring the best out of each other. But I also see the way they work together to study the game. It’s fun to watch them work together.”
Hall said he is confident that the BYU coaching staff will find ways to use every player’s talents.
“Our coaches are brilliant and they are going to find ways to use every person they can,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, if you have something you can contribute, the coaches are going to find that and use it.”
Hall said he’s determined to keep giving everything he has to make sure he is ready.
“You have to push yourself,” Hall said. “Days get repetitive but you have to realize there is a bigger purpose. Those little things every day make a difference. Your love for the game and your desire to win will push you. That’s what keeps me going.”
Roderick said his goals for the quarterbacks over the next couple of weeks are to improve their finishing.
“The guys know what they are doing, so it’s about working situations,” Roderick said. “Last year we found ourselves in late-game situations where frankly we didn’t get it done. This year we’ve got to be better at closing those games out.”