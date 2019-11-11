There was nothing unusual about the BYU and Liberty football players meeting on the field for the customary postgame handshake after the Cougars defeated the Flames, 31-24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night, so fans likely didn’t pay much attention.
What happened next, however, was something that BYU senior tight Matt Bushman said he had never done before.
Both teams — which represent faith-based institutions — knelt at midfield and spent a moment in prayer together.
“It was nice to share the field and have a word of prayer in the middle of the field with them,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game. “I thought that was something really special. Having two school based on Christian values, I thought it was really cool.”
He said the experience wasn’t something that had been planned in advance.
“It was such cool moment,” Sitake said. “In that moment when we were shaking hands, Liberty was getting ready to take a knee and we felt like it would be a good thing for us to share in that moment. Our players were really impressed with them. It was a unique game. Liberty fans should be really proud of their players and the way they competed. There was a lot of class and sportsmanship. It was a great example of what is great about the game.”
BYU senior safety Austin Lee said it was a unique moment.
“It was pretty cool,” Lee said. “Throughout the game, I felt like they had great sportsmanship. It threw me off, surprised me. You don’t usually do that and it shows a lot about their character and their standards. Being able to do that after the game was pretty cool.”
Playing against Liberty was different than other games this season for the Cougars and not just because of the religious aspect.
BYU certainly didn’t play at its best. The Cougars turned the ball over twice — a fumble and an interception — inside the Flame 25-yard line, plus committed a number of other drive-killing penalties.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Liberty,” Sitake said. “I think head coach Hugh Freeze had their team ready to roll. They were able to answer back. I can’t really say that we made a lot of mistakes because they really forced it. Honestly, the turnovers cost us, and we’d like to win the turnover battle, but they were able to take care of the football.”
Even with the miscues, however, BYU’s offense had a chance to put the game away on one final drive in the fourth quarter.
After converting a third-and-11 to get a first down, the Cougars could only get eight yards on the next three downs.
On fourth-and-2, BYU had to decide whether to punt, to attempt a 47-yard field goal or to go for it. Sitake dialed up a fake field goal attempt but Liberty refused to bite, dropping Cougar sophomore kicker Jake Oldroyd well short of the first-down line.
“I thought that was there but it wasn’t,” Sitake said. “They did a good job. It looked like we were a little slow on the snap or it was low. The timing was a little off. We’ve been practicing that for a long time and we were waiting for the moment to call it. It seemed like a long field goal and kind of a bad position to punt, so the choices were to kick or do the fake. They just made a play and we didn’t execute it well enough. I liked the aggressive call.”
With a slim 7-point lead, victory was in the hands of the BYU defense.
“We have to be excited every chance that we have to go on the field,” Lee said. “Offense, defense, special teams, they all work together. If you are going to beat a team, all phases need to come together. We have to be excited to go on the field and back up the offense or special teams after that type of play.”
All the Cougar offense could do was watch.
“We were confident in our guys,” BYU junior tight end Matt Bushman said. “They’ve been in situations like that this season, in overtime. We had a lot of belief but it was definitely an intense moment for everyone. We were all yelling as loud as we could, trying to be the 12th man, and it worked in our favor.”
The Flames gained 16 yards on their first play but two incomplete passes and a short pass resulting in a loss of six yard plus a false-start penalty pinned Liberty back in a fourth-and-21 situation.
Flame senior quarterback Stephen Calvert gunned the ball to senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (who tallied 162 yards receiving on 10 catches with a touchdown) right at the marker.
But BYU junior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi got there as the ball arrived and his shove resulted in the ball falling incomplete, giving the Cougars the ball back and securing the win.
“It was fourth-and-long and Isaiah (Kaufusi) did a very good job getting that much depth to be able to get the ball out on that comeback route,” Lee said. “He did a great job understanding where those sticks were and was able to sink that deep and get it out.”
Bushman said even though the Cougars weren’t as crisp overall as they wanted to be it felt good to find a way to win.
“The moral of the team is so much better,” Bushman said. “Even though we didn’t execute with the penalties and turnovers, those things hurt us but we were able to put points on the board and have the lead most of the game. Everyone feels good but there is definitely some improvement needed, things we need to fix.”