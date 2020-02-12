The BYU football team is used to playing in professional football stadiums. In its history, BYU has played in 13 different NFL stadiums, the most recent being in 2019 at Raymond James Stadium against South Florida.
But in 2020, the Cougars will play against Northern Illinois in a professional fútbol stadium, when the two teams play a featured matchup called the 2020 Huskie Chi-Town Showdown at SeatGeek Stadium on Oct. 24 in Bridgeview, Illinois, located 12 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.
SeatGeek Stadium is the current home of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League and former home of the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer. The game will be the first for the Cougars in a venue built for professional soccer.
This will be the second meeting between the two schools. The Huskies beat BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium, 7-6, in 2018.