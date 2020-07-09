The dominoes are starting to topple for fall college sports — and as an independent program BYU football will likely face the most question marks.
The Cougars had two of their scheduled games virtually eliminated on Thursday when the Big 10 announced that — if it plays at all — it will play only conference games in fall sports.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the Big 10 said in a statement.
“To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”
The most obvious casualty of that decision are the Cougar gridiron contests that were scheduled to take place against Michigan State in Provo on Sept. 12 and at Minnesota on Sept. 26.
In a statement, BYU said it is evaluating all possibilities at this point.
"The Big 10's announcement today obviously has specific ramifications regarding the 2020 BYU football schedule," the statement from BYU said. "As we navigate the uncertainties of the current pandemic, BYU will continue to have discussions with other universities and our stakeholders to make the best possible decisions for our student-athletes and our athletic program."
It appears likely that other conferences could choose to follow the same path with rumors indicating the Pac-12 might be the next to make a similar announcement.
If that happens, BYU football would then be out of games against Utah in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, at Arizona State on Sept. 19 and at Stanford on Nov. 28.
The loss of those five games would eliminate virtually half of the season for the Cougars with other games certainly in jeopardy.
There would be the possibility of adding games against independent programs such as Army and New Mexico State, although the logistics would be challenging.
While football is the biggest revenue sport, it won’t be the only local college program affected by the Big 10’s decision.
BYU and UVU men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball teams frequently have scheduled competitions against Big 10 competition, none of which will now be able to take place.
The reality for all college sports is that the impact of the rising number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country have called into question the safety of athletics at this time.
Postponement, cancellation or other measures seem inevitable for sports teams for the foreseeable future until the pandemic finally subsides.