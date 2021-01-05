The dominos can topple quickly in the world of college football coaching, particularly at the beginning of a new year when the season is over for most teams.
BYU football quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick has been coaching for 21 years, so he is accustomed to the whirlwind of changes.
"This time of year is pretty wild for coaches," Roderick said during a media teleconference on Tuesday. "The season ends and there's always coaching movement. You hear about the big moves like Steve Sarkeesian going to Texas and those types of things but then there's always the trickle down of dozens of assistant coaches playing musical chairs. That's how the profession goes."
Roderick said that he is happy to be where he is at working at BYU, so he wasn't looking to make any changes personally. Still, he was listening to the buzz about what was going on.
It became more personal, however, when he heard Monday morning that Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was leaving to take the same position at Baylor.
"I didn't hear about it much earlier than any of you," Roderick said. "I was really excited for him to have the chance to go home basically. He and his wife both are going to be close to their families and so I was happy for him."
It didn't take long after that new broke for Roderick to hear from his boss, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, and before the day was out he was officially the new Cougar offensive coordinator.
"Shortly after that I got a call from Kalani and it didn't take long to make this happen," Roderick said.
In conjunction with that move, BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake also got a call to step into the passing game coordinator role (which Roderick had handled during the last few years).
Fesi said Monday was another wild day with a lot going through his mind.
"It was crazy," Fesi Sitake said. "There were a lot of mixed emotions with departures and promotions and things changing. That coupled with guys leaving and declaring for the draft, it's been really emotional. Yesterday I was just really happy for Coach Grimes. I wasn't super-surprised that a lot of people were coming after him but I think it's hard anytime you're with someone for so long, even though you know that reality is out there and that they could leave."
Neither Roderick nor Fesi Sitake, however, expect the changes to have a dramatic effect on the BYU offense, which enjoyed a banner year in 2020.
"My role will pretty much be the same as it's been with the quarterbacks," Roderick said. "In fact, our whole offensive staff plan to keep everybody's responsibilities and positions intact. We've been playing well on offense and we're in a good rhythm right now as a staff. We were fortunate that with Grimey we had six coaches on offense, so Grimey was able to just sort of be a roamer. He was all over the field. We'll miss that for sure but as far as each individual coaches responsibilities go, I plan on keeping those the same."
Fesi Sitake said he believes that the continuity of the coaching staff has an enormous impact on how successful a team is on the field.
"It's critical," Fesi Sitake said. "I compare it to the players. For example, if you go back before the season last year, the biggest asset we had was experience and continuity. I think what we saw a lot of this year was the product of that of chemistry and experience. That's why I thought we were so successful in all phases of the game."
He acknowledged that change is part of the game, both with the players and with the coaches. He just believes it gives a team a big advantage when the same group is in place.
"It's a luxury to be able to maintain a staff for a certain amount of time because of those very same reasons you see when a team is successful," Fesi Sitake said. "Guys can leave and go chase other opportunities. It is going to happen. But we still have major stability here and we have a lot of continuity and experienced in chemistry. That's why I'm super-excited for the opportunity for our whole offensive staff and our entire team. There's still a lot of experience coming back and so it creates a great opportunity to continue to keep momentum going."
Roderick isn't new to this position as he had offensive coordinator duties at Utah in 2010 and then again in 2015-16, but he said he feels like he has grown a lot as a coach since those days.
"I take very seriously the responsibility to continue to try to improve as a coach every year the same way that we ask our players to," Roderick said. "I think it's important that they see their coaches working just as hard to evolve and improve. Sometimes that's schematic things and sometimes it's just maybe finding a new way to connect with the player that that needs it."