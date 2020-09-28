For the second straight game, the BYU football team refused to run up the score in the final minute of a blowout.
After making that decision at Navy, Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake again choose to run out the clock at the end of BYU’s 48-7 win over Troy on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium when his team was just 3 yards from the end zone.
Cougar senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga admitted after the game that, in the heat of the moment, the players aren’t necessarily the biggest proponents of such decision.
“I like scoring but Kalani (Sitake) is a classy guy,” Tonga said. “That’s something I love about Coach Kalani is that no matter who the opponent is, we always show respect and class and good sportsmanship. We don’t see it in the moment but we realize it as soon as it happens.”
But Sitake said he’s not interested in running up the score to chase “style points” that might get more national attention.
“I just want to win games and play with sportsmanship and do things the right way,” Sitake said. “It doesn’t look good for the stats that our red zone offense has had to kneel down the ball twice but that’s OK. I like being in a situation where I have to make those decisions. I don’t believe in style points; I just believe in winning the game and establishing the identity we want to get done for that game. I feel like we’ve done that in our last two games.”
BYU is getting more national attention after two blowout wins to start the season as on Sunday the Cougars moved up to No. 22 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll but dropped from No. 18 to No. 22 in the Associated Press poll as teams from the Pac-12, Big 10 and Mountain West were once again included in the rankings.
Sports Illustrated college football expert Pat Forde gave BYU the most love as he ranked the Cougars at No. 10 in his power rankings.
“The Cougars’ schedule is a ransom note, mismatched pieces pasted together to form something that will likely fall short of top 10 consideration in the end (losing a Sept. 19 game against Army was a blow),” Forde wrote on SI.com early Sunday morning. “But the Cougars have been utterly dominant in the two games they’ve played, pounding Navy and Troy. Quarterback Zach Wilson has flashed his considerable talent, and the BYU defense has been punishing. As the only team west of the Rockies playing for the next several weeks, we need some BYU night-time entertainment in our lives.”
While the Cougar players are appreciative of the accolades and recognition, they are at least saying the right things as they prepare to face Louisiana Tech on Friday.
“We can’t get too big of an ego going into next week,” BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said. “We’re a good offense but it means nothing if we just stop it now. We’ve got to keep getting after it at practice and prepare for our next opponent. We’re just one more step toward where we want to be.”
It has been common for Cougar supporters to bemoan the loss of contests against teams from the Power Five conferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in this crazy year playing and winning is all anyone can ask.
Piling up the points
By scoring 55 points against Navy and 48 vs. Troy, BYU has scored more than 100 points in the first two games of a season for the first time since 2001 when the Cougars hung 70 on Tulane and 52 against Nevada. The Cougars have scored a touchdown in eight consecutive quarters to start the 2020 season.
Five-year highs
The Cougars were able to have their best showings in multiple categories in the last five years.
BYU had a pair of 100-yard receivers for the first time since 2015. Dax Milne led all receivers with seven receptions for 140 yards while Gunner Romney posted five catches for 138 yards. In 2015, Mitchell Juergens had 172 yards and Devon Blackmon had 105 in a 35-24 win over Boise State. BYU also finished with 664 yards of total offense, the most since 741 in 2015 vs. Wagner and the most against an FBS team since 681 vs. Houston in 2013.
Extra points
BYU won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Cougars also won the toss at Navy, making them 2-0 on the season ... BYU captain and running back Lopini Katoa went out for the coin toss ... the flag bearers for the Cougars were defensive back Zayne Anderson (USA flag), wide receiver Brayden Cosper (State of Utah flag), and wide receiver Talmage Gunther and long snapper Austin Riggs (team flags).