BYU senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe noted on his @zdawe99 Twitter account on Saturday that he knows the Houston area well.
“Grateful to return back to my mission grounds tonight,” Dawe tweeted. “I know the big guy upstairs was guiding me every snap.”
Dawe definitely played a huge role in the resurgence of the BYU defense after the team fell behind in the third quarter at Houston on Friday night. He finished with career-highs in tackles (8) and tackles for a loss (3) while also tallying a key sack on a third down that forced a punt.
“I think we knew that there was some pressure and that things were slipping a little bit,” Dawe said after the game. “But we all came together and knew that we needed to put our foot on the gas. We just needed to play technical football and go through the fundamentals and that’s what we did. We all rallied together and the energy on the sideline really picked up. I am just proud of the guys. Everyone stepped up big time and we got the win.”
The BYU defensive line definitely needed Dawe to elevate his game in the battle against the big, physical Houston offensive line.
The visitors were missing two key pieces from the unit as junior Lorenzo Fauatea (out for the year) and senior Khyiris Tonga (didn’t make the trip due to illness) thinned out the depth.
“We are used to adversity, especially since this is an experienced team,” Dawe said. “We prepared for it in the offseason. We are ready for the fourth quarter and every time we will bring our best regardless of the outcome. We are ready and we are seasoned. At the end of the day this is a team that is so tight, on offense and defense, and we all have each other’s back.”
It was just another example of Dawe doing whatever he could for the team, something he has done his entire career.
It was something BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe recognized in a Tweet from his @TomHolmoe Twitter account: “Very impressed with how Zac — and others — stepped up in a big way when we were down a few key players coming down the stretch of the Houston game. That’s what it took!”
Another BYU superstar who couldn’t participate in the game, tight end Matt Bushman, wanted everyone to remember what Dawe has done during his career.
“Not many people realize what Zac Dawe went through during his career,” Bushman tweeted from his @Bushman1Matt Twitter account. “From O-line, to injured, to off the team, to night shift security guard, to walk-on, to impact player! He’s had to earn everything back. The man is dedicated to the game and it is showing out there!”
Dawe isn’t the type to talk himself up, even when talking about the sack that helped BYU get the win.
“It was an awesome play but it’s hats off to all the defensive linemen,” Dawe said. “It’s not just me making a play. I just happened to be the guy looping and the opportunity was there for me. Caden Haws did a great job getting the pressure for me, as did Bracken El-Bakri and Alden Tofa and all these guys. When one person gets a sack, it’s a full D-line sack so we all take pride in that.”
Overall, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said his defense was good enough to get the team the win.
“I liked the second-half defense and the defense in the first quarter,” Sitake said. “I think defensively we had to change things up. We had to challenge them a little bit and we had to play some man defense. Our four-man rush was getting there and hitting home. Houston did a good job at protecting their quarterback early. We feel really good about our strength and conditioning program and knew that in the fourth quarter we’re stronger than most teams.”
Fans in the stands
BYU announced late Saturday night that Utah’s current COVID-19 protocols will allow the team to have 6,000 fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the game against Texas State on Saturday (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN).
“Individuals who originally purchased tickets for the home season opener versus Troy will have their tickets honored for this Saturday’s game,” the press release from BYU said. “The BYU Ticket Office will distribute the BYU-Texas State tickets electronically on Thursday, Oct. 22, along with detailed gameday instructions. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. MDT.
“BYU will consider increasing attendance at future home games as the season progresses based on the new state COVID-19 Transmission Index Metrix and the guidance of state and county public health officials. The Cougars currently have five games remaining on the 2020 football schedule, including four home contests with Texas State, Western Kentucky, San Diego State and North Alabama as well as one road game at Boise State.”
Week-in and week-out
Getting more yards than the opponent doesn’t necessarily mean a team will win a game — but it certainly shows that the team is moving the ball.
Just like it had in the four previous games, BYU outgained Houston as the visitors gained 478 total yards to 438 yards for the home team. After giving up 234 passing yards in the first half, BYU’s defense gave up just 76 in the second half.
BYU also had a receiver gain more than 100 yards for the fifth straight game in 2020 as Dax Milne had nine receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Extra points from Houston
BYU won the toss and elected to defer. It was the fourth time in five games that BYU has won the toss. Houston scored a field goal on its first possession, while BYU didn’t score on the first possession of the second half ... Linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi represented BYU for the coin toss ... flags were carried by quarterback Baylor Romney (U.S. flag), Keanu Hill (state of Texas flag), and defensive lineman Zac Dawe and wide receiver Gunner Romney (team flags) ... official attendance was 10,092.