BYU sophomore running back Sione Finau burst onto the scene for the Cougars in 2019, leading the team in rushing. Then he got hurt and had to face all the challenges that came with get back to full strength.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” Finau said after practice on Wednesday. “I was coming from the high point in my life and then getting hurt, going from the highest to the lowest, I’ve used that as fire to get me back to where I am today. There are a lot of things to improve on with both my knee and having the right mentality for the game.”
Now he’s back on the field — and once again having to fight for playing time.
“It’s reverted back to last year,” Finau said. “I came in midseason and did what my mom said, which was to play my role and be ready for your time. I’m in the same situation. It’s waiting my turn, strengthening my knee and earning the reps I do get. Then I go 100% and do the best I can.”
Cougar junior running back Tyler Allgeier said Monday that all the running backs are competitors and want as many opportunities as they can get — but they also are looking out for what is best for the team as a whole.
“It’s about trusting yourself and trusting your teammates,” Allgeier said. “Everyone wants to get in but if I’m out of breath, I’d rather have Pini (Lopini Katoa) or Sione or Miles (Davis) get in so they can be 100%. It’s a feel thing for the running backs right now. We all trust each other and we’re all good enough to be on the field.”
That’s why Allgeier could genuinely smile and appreciate seeing Finau getting the chance to play again.
“It was fun see Sione out there,” Allgeier said. “He came off that injury and he’s been training his butt off this whole offseason just to get to where he is at right now. He’s been studying his film and doing well in school. He’s really bought in, so seeing him perform out there was a good feeling. We’re glad he’s back in the RB room.”
After being hit hard with injuries at running back in the past few years, the BYU offense is enjoying having a lot of healthy, productive players at the position.
“On a really good team, that’s the way it is supposed to be,” Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said Wednesday. “When I’ve been on a good team, there is a healthy competition between guys at the same position. At times, there are probably some private resentment toward a player who might be playing a little bit more but ultimately we are all in it for the good of the team. I think our guys have shown they are willing to show up every day and work hard, whether they are getting few reps or a lot.”
He said he always tells athletes who aren’t getting as many reps as they want is to take advantage of their opportunities.
“You have to not count your reps but make your reps count,” Grimes said. “We’ve got a few guys who fall into that category right now. I’m pleased with the direction we are heading at running back.”
BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said that the view of the players is that fighting for playing time makes everyone better.
“It’s always a competition,” Wilson said. “You earn it in practice. What is so hard with so many opinions from outside about who should be where but the coaches and the players, we see it all in practice. We battle it out the entire year, whether it is in the weight room then in spring ball, fall camp and in the games. This year it has been cool to see different guys stepping up in different positions and making plays. It’s going to make everyone better on every side of the ball.”