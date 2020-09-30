BYU freshman tight end Isaac Rex had a lot on his mind after he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson late in the second quarter of Saturday’s 48-7 win over Troy at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
There was enjoy his first college TD, there was following his coach’s instructions and there was celebrating with his teammates.
It’s not surprising really that he got a little mixed up with what to do with the football.
“I gave the ball to (center) James Empey and then I high-fived the ref,” Rex said during Tuesday’s press teleconference. “I should’ve done the opposite, so I kind of screwed up there. But it was my first touchdown, so I was kind of crazy. But I’ll figure it out one day.”
Rex did point out, however, that BYU players do have a history of getting the officials involved in post-scoring celebrations.
“I guess it’s kind of a BYU tradition,” Rex said. “I’ve heard that guys have done that before. There was a player who hugged the ref after the Hail Mary at Nebraska. Mine wasn’t that big of a deal.”
While his high-5 might have drawn laughs, his dance moves drew some criticism.
“Isaac is a terrible dancer/celebrator,” BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said Tuesday. “It was awful.”
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday that Rex was dancing in the wrong place, that instead of being in the end zone he needed to save it until he was on the sideline.
“We’re going to turn things up a notch on dancing even more now just because everyone is giving it so much attention,” Sitake said. “I want the guys to have fun and enjoy the moment. I’ve just mentioned to the players that it’s only for on the sideline and not on the field.”
For his part, Rex explained exactly what he was trying to do when he did his short celebratory dance.
“Before the game, Kalani (Sitake) wanted us to get hyped,” Rex said. “We had no fans there, so he wanted the whole group to have a dance in their back pocket. If someone didn’t have a dance, he said then do the ‘cabbage patch.’ It’s nice and easy, not too complicated. Now I’m not a big dancer. When I scored, I freaked out and had no idea what to do. But I had to do a dance because my head coach told me to. I decided to do the ‘cabbage patch.’ Then I got a million texts about how bad of dancer I am and how everyone hates my dancing. It was frustrating.”
He added that maybe next time he’ll figure out a new dance. Actually scoring, however, was something he will remember.
“It was a lot of fun catching a touchdown,” Rex said. “It was a great pass from Zach. He dropped it in there. It was a great call by the coaches.”
Rex’s first touchdown pass adds to the family tradition. His father, Byron Rex, played for the Cougars as a tight end in the late 1980s and early 1990s, tallying 86 catches for 1,223 yards and seven TDs in his BYU career.
Isaac Rex said his dad was pleased to see his son get in the end zone for the Cougars.
“He was really stoked and happy for me,” Isaac Rex said. “My dad is really supportive and it was cool for him to see his son play at the same stadium he did and catch a touchdown. He wants me to catch more, obviously, and play even better but he was really proud.”
He also pointed out that although his dancing and high-5 might not have been the most elegant, following his father’s example would’ve been worse. Byron Rex got caught up in the heat of the moment in a close game against Hawaii in Honolulu in 1992.
His inappropriate gestures and shouted profanities at the crowd were caught on tape, resulting in a public apology from Byron Rex as well as disciplinary action.
“I didn’t do the Hawaii Byron Rex,” Isaac Rex said. “I could’ve, but it would’ve been unnecessary because there were no fans and it was at home.”