BYU sophomore fullback/tight end Masen Wake has been repeatedly asked in 2020 about his propensity for hurdling defenders and being part of the effort to fill in for injured star tight end Matt Bushman.
On Monday, however, some of the questions focused on something more personal for Wake.
After he scored a touchdown in Friday's 43-26 win at Houston, the former Lone Peak star celebrated by showing the words "Rest in heaven, Mom" on the shirt under his jersey.
"Everything I do is to make her proud," Wake said during Monday's press conference. "I know she is proud of me. I know my family loves seeing it. It means the world to me. I don't know if anyone notices but after every touchdown I usually pound my chest and point to the sky. That's for my mom. I write it on my arm. Everything I do is for her."
He explained that his mom died from cancer when he was almost 9 years old.
"She's been out of my life for awhile but has definitely been on the inside with me for awhile," Wake said. "She has made me who I am today. The trials I've been through have made me stronger. I know she is with me each and every day and I like to live life that way."
While he had written "Mom" on his arm, he wanted to do more.
"I texted (BYU head coach Kalani Sitake) before the game and asked him if this was OK to do," Wake said. "I just wanted to represent her and it was cool doing it."
He said that the response to his tribute to his mother surprised him.
"The reaction has been awesome," Wake said. "I had no intentions of it blowing up but it kind of blew up. A lot of people didn't know my story. It definitely got the message out there."
While Wake's history might not have been familiar to many, the sophomore's play on the field has definitely got a lot of attention. This year he has four carries for 15 yards and two touchdowns as well as seven receptions for 21 yards and two more scores.
"It's really cool to be acknowledged on social media and all that but right now we're just focused on what we have ahead of us," Wake said. "But we just have to go week-to-week and, as (offensive line coach Eric Mateos) says, don't drink the poison."
He said his goal isn't to be the guy in the spotlight for this Cougar team.
"I told the coaches that I don't even want the ball," Wake said. "I'll block. I just want to get on the field. They took that to heart. They've used me in special teams, anything. I didn't care what it was. I just wanted to get on the field and it's starting to show, all the things I can do."
One of the ways he does that is with his dedication to being a solid blocker.
"Why I'm here is to hit people hard and just block," Wake said. "All the other stuff falls into place. I get way more joy out of blocking and pancaking someone, blocking for one of my dudes, than I do catching a ball. Whatever I do, I'm just trying to bring energy to the team."
He also tries to be a voice when he feels like the team needs it. Wake was shown on the sideline firing things up during the Houston game after getting stopped on a short-yardage play.
"I just wanted to bring any juice that I could, try to hype up the defense," Wake said. "I wish that the TV didn't show it when I was saying a few things but I just tried to bring juice. We needed something to happen. That was a big play and unfortunately we got stopped. I just wanted to keep everyone's heads up."
Sitake said Wake's growth is something he's enjoyed seeing, particularly since he is a former fullback.
"Masen can do a lot of things," Sitake said. "He can catch the ball and has soft hands. He's physical and has great ball security. He probably jumps too much for my comfort. I tried that when I was playing but I think he's got better hops maybe. He probably hung out with (former BYU star tight end) Chad Lewis too much in the offseason and thinks he can jump everything. I like his style of play."
Sitake also lauded Wake for honoring his mother on the field.
"What he represents on the field is important," Sitake said. "You saw the statement that he made about his mother. I remember being in his home. He's a kid who loves his family and wants to represent in the right way. He comes out here and sacrifices a lot for this team but he does everything 100%, whether he is blocking, catching it or running it. He's going to do everything the best that he can. I think his family should be very proud of him, just like I know Coach Steve Clark and I am."