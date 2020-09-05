When the BYU football team officially announced its captains on Friday afternoon, only two positions had two players represented.
On defense, seniors Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson represented the Cougar secondary with senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga rounding out the group.
On offense, BYU senior tight end Matt Bushman and junior running back Lopini Katoa were selected.
Joining them were a pair of Cougar offensive linemen, juniors James Empey and Brady Christensen, signaling that BYU plans to rely heavily on the experience and leadership of the guys up front.
“These leaders were voted on and chosen by our team,” Sitake said in a press release. “The names aren’t surprising as these have been the guys leading our team this whole year. I am happy they’ve been recognized by their teammates and just pleased we have so many great leaders on our team.”
This is certainly a big year for the Cougar offensive line as it has a lot of players returning with a lot of experience, which has naturally elevated expectations.
“Chemistry is really big on the offensive line,” BYU senior offensive lineman Tristen Hoge said during Monday’s press conference. “We are the one unit on the offense that has five players that have to work together. Knowing that we have each other, that chemistry definitely is huge. It bodes well for us on the field and it also helps off the field. We’ve built that rapport with each other off the field and I think that’s why we have that chemistry on the field.”
BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos, however, is quick to remind his players that they haven’t achieved anything at this point.
“My job is to bring the guys back down to earth,” Mateos said in a phone interview on Thursday. “The facts are the facts. We haven’t done anything in 2020. We haven’t earned a single yard. We don’t deserve any praise, as far as I’m concerned. We’ve got to put our hard hats on and just go earn it.”
While he doesn’t want his guys getting an inflated opinion of themselves (poison, he calls it), he believes they are ready to take on Navy in Monday’s season-opener in Annapolis, Maryland (6 p.m. MT, ESPN).
“I think we are really close,” Mateos said. “I think with our mentality we are ready and I think our bodies are ready. We are working all of our situations every day and we are still a little rough in some areas. When you have a whole season of film, as the offensive line coach you try to pick up every single blitz they ran. It’s unrealistic but that is my nature.”
He does believe a lot of players have improved. Mateos talked specifically about the growth of sophomore Clark Barrington, who offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes singled out as the offensive fall camp MVP earlier in the week.
“Barrington has grown a lot,” Mateos said. “He’s not just a freshman out there hitting people. He understand scheme and technique better. He’s improved during the offseason. He’s also in better shape. I thought last year he was a little dumpy. I told him needed to clean up his body mass index and he’s done that. He had a great offseason. What he brings to our offensive line is that he is a jerk. He brings that mentality to our room that I think we needed up front.”
Now it’s about Barrington and the rest of the Cougar offensive line showing how well they can play against an opponent — but that won’t be easy.
Mateos said the Midshipmen play an aggressive defense and his guys will need to be prepared for a high ratio of blitzes.
“Navy does a number of things well,” Mateos said. “They like to blitz more than you can block. That is an element of sheer numbers. For us as an offense, that’s about the quarterbacks, the running backs and the receivers as well as the offensive line understanding when we are getting more than we can block. We have to pick up the patterns. If we handle the patterns, we’ll be OK.”
Leadership council named
In addition to naming the captains, BYU also released the names of the athletes who will be part of the leadership council.
According to the release, the eight additional players joining the captains as the team’s leadership council will be Chris Wilcox (DB), Bracken El-Bakri (DL), Zach Wilson (QB), Gunner Romney (WR), Neil Pau’u (WR), Lorenzo Fauatea (DL), Baylor Romney (QB) and Payton Wilgar (LB).