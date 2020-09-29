It’s easy to understand why BYU junior wide receiver Dax Milne described Saturday’s 48-7 win over Troy at LaVell Edwards Stadium as a “roller-coaster ride.”
His first touch turned out to be a disaster as the punt he was fielding slipped through his arms and was recovered by the Trojans.
After that, however, he ended up with a fantastic performance as he finished with seven receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown — as well as no more problems fielding the punts.
“I don’t know why I muffed the punt but it happened,” Milne said during Monday’s press teleconference. “I just attribute the type of game to my teammates and my coaches because as soon as I came off the field everyone told me they had my back, to not worry about it. The coaches made sure I knew I was going to be alright, that I was going to have a breakout game. I just trusted everyone and told them I would make it up to them. Fortunately I did.”
That response sums up the unity that has been one of BYU’s biggest strengths during 2020.
It’s been clear on the field that when one unit had a breakdown like the special teams did on Saturday, the others are determined to step in and be there for their teammates.
Some of that is because BYU has a lot of players who have game experience and that has translated into maintaining equilibrium during the game better so far in 2020 than in the last couple of seasons.
But on a deeper level, the Cougars have also got through the refiner’s fire of the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching ramifications, which has brought them together in new ways.
“I’ve learned I have a good group of young men,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I’ve always loved these guys and being the head coach here has been awesome for me. These guys have been well-led by the players and I’m thankful to have great coaches helping mentor them along the way. There has been a lot of growth through this time, facing adversity, but it’s made us a lot closer as a group.”
Consider the Cougar defense, which has been incredibly impressive in the first two games. BYU senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe credited the improvement to the way everyone has worked together to understand their specific roles.
“I think that the biggest thing as a defense is that we all rely on each other,” Dawe said. “This year especially we have a great unity. We trust Coach Ilaisa Tuiaki. In the spring, we talked about football IQ and about why we do stuff in certain scenarios. As a defensive lineman, when we are called to run the three-man front we take some pride in that. We all try to get each other’s backs. We understand a little more on schemes but whatever we are called to do, we just put our heads down and do our best at it.”
He said that having a little bit of an awareness of what is going on in the field can “make or break a play.”
“It’s crucial,” Dawe said.
Cougar junior linebacker Keenan Pili agreed the the cohesiveness has been big and said that increase in knowledge has helped the BYU players lock in on doing their jobs, since they have faith that the other players will do theirs.
“It’s been super-huge, especially for our position group because we are one of the younger groups on the defense,” Pili said. “In terms of situational football and those things, we’ve all improved a lot since last year.”
In working together as a defense and as a team as a whole, the Cougars have been able to overcome all challenges both on and off the field.
“I’ve learned that we are all pretty mentally tough,” Milne said. “Being able to handle what is going on outside of our facility with all the distractions, I think it says a lot about our team as far as mental toughness and being able to still focus and perform when we need to.”