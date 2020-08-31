When the BYU football team released its first official depth chart on Monday, it shouldn't have been very surprising to see junior Zach Wilson's name as the starting quarterback.
After all, he has played in 18 games in his career, far more than any other QB on the Cougar roster, and therefore was the odds-on favorite.
But BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said on Monday's Coordinator's Corner show that Wilson's previous experience didn't come into play in the decision.
"I would say the best thing is that he earned the job based on what he did in fall camp," Grimes said. "We didn't have to look at the larger sample size because he earned it in fall camp for a couple of reasons. No. 1, he is healthier than he has been, healthier than anytime last year. He is also further ahead in his mental game. He did a lot during the down time to increase his knowledge of the game. I was really impressed."
Wilson said in the BYU media teleconference that getting the nod over talented competition like Cougar sophomores Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney validates the effort he has put in.
"It leaves doubt," Wilson said. "It shows your coaches and your teammates that you are willing to work for it. I think that is how every spot in football should be. You have to earn the right to play. Competition makes everyone better and I think that's what we got out of this whole process. The coaches want to play the best players they can and competition brings out the best player in everybody."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Wilson showed why he should be the starter over the past few weeks.
"He had a great offseason where he didn't have to rehab, so he was kind of able to master his craft more and improve his game," Sitake said. "It was his third fall camp, so he could obviously feel a lot more confident. Instead of trying to establish himself as a player, he's trying to compete and solidify his spot. He was able to work on his relationships, his timing and ironing out some things that he wanted make become his strengths as a quarterback — and it showed. Every position will have to compete and we'll play the best guys. He definitely earned it."
Grimes noted that in 2019, after Wilson was returning from off-season shoulder surgery, he wasn't able to throw the ball at the same level that he did as a freshman.
"Early in the season, he didn't have the same zip on the ball," Grimes said on the Coordinator's Corner show. "Now he can make all those throws. You'll see that zip, see the ball coming out with more velocity. I also think you'll see improvement in his decision-making."
Wilson said the he feels like being healthy will make a big difference.
"It's huge," Wilson said. "Everyone wants to play at 100 percent. Last year was just rushed, but no excuses. I should've done better. It's nice coming into this year healthy. I'm super-excited to feel like I'm strides ahead of where I was last year and even my freshman year. I'm super-excited for my first game."
He also believes that the work he has put in will pay off when BYU gets on the field to face Navy on Sept. 7 (6 p.m., ESPN).
Fall camp MVPs
During the Coordinator's Corner show, the BYU coordinators named their MVPs for 2020 fall camp.
Grimes said sophomore offensive lineman Clark Barrington got that nod for the offense.
"We wanted someone who practiced every day and we wanted to see someone who made drastic improvement," Grimes said on the show. "We're really pleased with his progress as a player. He was a true freshman last year but now he is playing with much more confidence, so he's playing with more speed and aggression. I like his focus right now."
Cougar defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said on the show that the defense wasn't the same during fall camp when Khyiris Tonga, Bracken El-Bakri, Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar weren't on the field.
"I think that's good," Tonga said in the teleconference. "We don't hear that often — we don't hear it at all. That's the first I've heard it. I think that's the way it should be. If we go to practice not knowing who is the MVP, we'll just work hard and get our job done. If there are any mistakes we make, we come back the next day and fix them."
BYU special teams coordinator Ed Lamb said he believes Talmage Gunther (a former star at Lone Peak) deserves to not just be the special teams MVP but be considered as the MVP for the entire team because he has contributed in a lot of ways.
"He's moving up as a wide receiver but has also played QB on the scout team, giving our defense an option look," Lamb said. "He's also a great coverage guy on special teams. He's doing all of that for us."
Captain conundrum
Even though BYU released its first depth chart, the Cougars didn't make any announcements regarding who would be the captains.
"We did some voting but it is kind of a logjam because there were eight guys who all received about the same amount of votes," Sitake said. "We're going to look at it. I think the new rule is that only one player will go out for the coin toss, so it's more about established leaders. I think we have a good group of leaders and that is a good problem to have. We'll release the names of the captains in the next little bit."