The injury bug appears to have struck the BYU football team’s running back unit once again.
Freshman running back Sione Finau, the leading rusher for the Cougars this season with 359 yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns, injured his knee during practice this week and is done for the season.
It is another blow to a position group that has already been dealing with a lot of players going down.
BYU graduate transfer Ty’Son Williams rushed for 264 yards on 49 carries with three touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury against Washington in Week 4.
The next two running backs on the depth chart — graduate transfer Emmanuel Esukpa and sophomore Lopini Katoa — have also missed games due to injuries.
If all four of those players are out for today’s game at UMass (10 a.m. MT, FloFootball.com), the bulk of the workload would likely go to freshman Jackson McChesney, the former Lone Peak star.
McChesney saw his first action last week in the 42-10 Cougar home win over Idaho State, gaining 46 yards on 10 carries.
The other two players listed officially at running back on the BYU roster are sophomores Alec Wyble-Meza and Chase Wester, neither of which have any carries this year.
The Cougars might also consider moving former running backs Tyler Allgeier, Austin Kafentzis and/or Kavika Fonua — all three of whom now play linebacker — to the other side of the ball to supplement the depth.