In some ways, the BYU football team wants to be Boise State.
Don’t get it twisted: The Cougars don’t want to join the Mountain West Conference or paint their football field blue.
What BYU wants is to have the kind of success the Broncos have had at the national level.
Think about it. Boise State has been to three Fiesta Bowls, winning all three. The Broncos have finished in the Top 25 a total of 13 times since 2002.
Then there’s the Broncos’ record against the University of Utah — 5- 2 with four victories in a row.
Many BYU fans would name their first-born male child “Whittingham” or “Urban” to have one of those wins.
So it’s more than a bit ironic that it’s Boise State and the Smurf Turf that is likely the most prominent road block that stands in the way of the Cougars dreams of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2020.
The Broncos have perfected their formula for years: Dominate their conference and schedule one or two Power Five matchups in the preseason. BYU can’t duplicate that formula due to the restrictions of independence. Tom Holmoe’s aggressive scheduling puts the Cougars in the position of playing all P5s in the first month of the season, a huge stress on their depth.
But then the coronavirus hit, the P5 opponents all canceled and Holmoe scrambled to put together a new schedule. BYU has dominated in its seven wins, outscoring its opponents, 311-94.
Boise State has opened its delayed schedule 2-0 with dominant wins against Utah State (42-13) and Air Force (49-30).
Friday’s matchup is the first time both teams have come in ranked, with the Cougars at No. 9 and the Broncos at No. 21.
Much of the discussion this week has centered on if this is the biggest game BYU has played since the 1997 Cotton Bowl.
It’s not as if the Cougars haven’t played big games over the years. They are easy to identity: The Holiday Bowl against Michigan in 1984, No. 1 Miami in 1990, the Oklahoma game at Jerry World in 2009, Kansas State in the aforementioned Cotton Bowl and Texas A&M in the Kickoff Classic in 1996, to name a few.
Then there are the big matchups that went south: Losing to TCU in 2008 after starting 6-0 and earning a No. 8 ranking and losing to Florida State at home after starting 2009 ranked No. 7 and 2-0.
It should be noted that all of those games were against current Power Five programs, though TCU was not at the time.
Now, the fate of BYU’s 2020 season depends on the result from a game against a Group of Five team. A good Group of Five team, to be sure. Boise State’s performance on the field and rabid fan base is more than a match for underperforming Power Five programs such as Kansas, Vanderbilt, Duke, Maryland, Kentucky, etc.
But that’s a discussion for another day.
“This is a great opportunity and I think everyone has been looking forward to this game for a long time,” BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said. “I’ll give our players a lot of credit for staying the course and not looking forward to this game too much and appreciating every week. But I think everybody knows this is a game that both teams have been looking forward to for some time.”
BYU is 2-0 on the road this season (wins at Navy and Houston) but Kalani Sitake’s club has generally struggled to perform on the road. The Cougars are 12-12 in road games since 2016.
The key for BYU on Friday will be to make the winning plays, especially if they are required at the end of the game.
The Cougars have suffered three one-point losses to the Broncos in Boise and another by five points:
- Matt Payne missed a field in closing moments in 2004 in a 28-27 loss.
- BYU failed on a two-point conversion late in a 7-6 loss in 2012.
- In 2016, Rhett Almond’s 44-yard field goal was blocked with 10 seconds to play in a 28-27 loss.
- In 2018, freshman quarterback Zach Wilson — who originally committed to Boise State before changing his pledge to BYU — was stopped at the 2-yard line as time expired in a 21-16 loss.
If anybody is due for a game-changing play when it counts, it’s the Cougars.
“A lot of big plays can be made,” Sitake said. “I think it’s going to come down to who’s taking care of the football and who can play assignment sound football. That’s going to be the key. I think the competition on the field is going to be fierce. I think both teams are doing some really good things and very similar in a lot of ways.
“We know there’s been some tough times up there on the blue turf and we’re looking forward to getting that thing turned around.”