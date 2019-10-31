Heading into the game against then-No.14 Boise State, the BYU football team was missing four athletes from its initial offensive line depth chart.
That was could’ve been a disaster for the Cougars as they battled the undefeated Broncos.
But freshmen Clark Barrington and Blake Freeland stepped in and performed admirably in the trenches as BYU took a big lead and held on for the 28-25 upset win.
“Lots of guys were able to step up and play well,” Cougar sophomore offensive lineman James Empey said Monday. “Blake Freeland and Clark Barrington were kind of the newer guys. I thought that they came out and did their best and they played a good game. Moving forward we’re trying to get that unit to fit together just right and get everybody knowing what to do and how to do it. We’re just working on getting the unit to tighten up moving forward.”
BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos’s verdict from the win over Boise State was that his unit did “OK.”
“I thought we had some good moments and we had some average moments,” Mateos said after practice on Wednesday. “For the guys we had, it was an OK performance I thought.”
Barrington agreed with what Mateos had to say, saying he saw positives as well as areas that need to be addressed.
“As a whole there were things we did great and there were things we have to improve on,” Barrington said. “This week and last week have been about improving on the little things and being able to play our best game this upcoming week.”
Barrington got his first start for the Cougars at South Florida, so this was his second start.
“It’s been good, although we haven’t performed to the level we hope to perform at yet,” Barrington said. “We’re planning on playing the best we can. You try to perform to the best of your abilities and put in the work every day trying to get better. As we do so, we are prepared and ready for the upcoming game.”
It was even a bigger step for Freeland.
“I’m certainly proud of Blake Freeland,” BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said. “What is sometimes lost on it was not that it was his first game to play in but that it was his first game to ever play as an offensive lineman — ever, in his life. Two years ago the guy was playing quarterback and then last year he played tight end. It was really quite impressive what he was able to do.”
Barrington has worked with Freeland throughout the year and said he knew what his fellow freshman was capable of doing.
“He’s a great player and he stepped up,” Barrington said. “He’ll continue to step up throughout the rest of the year. I’m thankful for him and his effort.”
Mateos said both Barrington and Freeland made some nice strides.
“I thought we could count on them from a mental standpoint and a health standpoint,” Mateos said. “They both have grit and they are both tough. They are still developing but I thought they had the internal stuff you need to get ready for those moments.”
Even with that growth, the Cougars are hopeful that the bye week helped them to get some of the offensive lineman healthy enough to return to the field.
“(Tristen Hoge and Keanu Saleapaga) both have a good chance to be back,” Mateos said. “They both have been practicing this week and have gotten reps. Harris LaChance has been suited out but he hasn’t been 100% healthy. We’ll see how they progress through the week but the good news is the game is a 8 p.m. Saturday night, so we’ve got a lot of time.”