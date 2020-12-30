With the 2020 college football season drawing to a close and the distractions of Christmas out of the way, BYU players are taking a hard look at their futures right now.
Cougar junior offensive lineman Brady Christensen was one of the first to make his intentions clear, announcing his decision to go to the NFL on Twitter on Wednesday morning:
"Thank you, BYU," Christensen tweeted from his @Brady_BYU Twitter account. "After much thought and prayer, I am proud to announce tha I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. I am ready to fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL!
"My decision is bittersweet because I must leave my teammates, coaches, and friends at BYU. My time at BYU has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you Cougar Nation!
"I am so grateful for all the great coaches that have mentored me to this point. I want to thank my amazing teammates and I am grateful for the friendships that will last a lifetime! I want to thank my beautiful wife and family for their unwavering support. No matter where this journey takes me, I will always be a BYU Cougar.
"Brady Christensen."
THANK YOU BYU!! pic.twitter.com/Igv89VkZz1— Brady Christensen (@Brady_BYU) December 30, 2020
Christensen also received his ninth All-American recognition on Wednesday as he was named to the All-America Second Team by the Football Writers Association of America.
According to the press release from BYU, "the 6-foot-6 300-pound junior earned grades above 95.0 as both a pass-blocker and run-blocker throughout the regular 2020 season and finished the year as the highest-graded offensive tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus with a 96.0 rating. He allowed just three pressures across 372 regular-season pass-blocking snaps.
"Christensen, who also announced Wednesday he has decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, protected the blindside of All-America quarterback Zach Wilson to help BYU finish 11-1 in 2020. Together they led a Cougar offense that currently ranks No. 4 in scoring (43.5 ppg) and No. 7 in total offense (522.2 ypg). USA TODAY called Christensen, “the unsung star of the nation’s fourth-best offense in yards per play.”
"Christensen's All-America awards this postseason include first-team honors from The Associated Press, USA TODAY Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report and second-team recognition from the the FWAA, The Sporting News and The Athletic. He is the first Cougar to earn multiple first-team All-America honors since 2009 consensus All-America tight end Dennis Pitta."
Christensen will look to become the first BYU offensive lineman to be drafted since Scott Young was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft.
WalterFootball.com lists Christensen as the 20th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 draft class and projects him to be selected in the third to the fifth rounds.
The site noted earlier in December that "Christensen has played well thus far in 2020. He has been a good pass protector for Zach Wilson and a contributor in the ground game, but Christensen has also not been tested by elite defensive linemen."