Quite a few NFL draft observers didn't have a high opinion of BYU junior offensive lineman Brady Christensen. He was given low grades and in many mock drafts he wasn't noted until Day 3.
Fortunately for Christensen, the Carolina Panthers had a different opinion.
The Panthers selected Christensen with the sixth pick in the third round Friday night (the 70th overall selection).
Christensen joined quarterback Zach Wilson (who the New York Jets made the No. 2 pick in the draft on Thursday) as the former BYU stars who have been drafted so far.
He became the first Cougar offensive lineman selected in the NFL draft since Scott Young was drafted in 2005.
It is the first time BYU has had two players taken in the draft since 2009 — and there are still four round left.
It is also the first time the Cougars have had two players selected in the first three rounds since 2002 when tight end Doug Jolley and defensive end Ryan Denney were both selected in the second round.
Christensen was routinely given high grades from Pro Football Focus from his work during the 2020 season but there had been questions about his athleticism. He answered some of those with an impressive pro day performance which included a record-setting long jump.
Ironically now Christensen is on the same team as Sam Darnold, the quarterback Wilson is replacing in New York.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake applauded the pick and said he believes Christensen can be successful in Carolina.
“I am so excited for Brady to see all his hard work pay off with an All-America college career and a well-deserved opportunity to play in the NFL,” Sitake said in a press release from the Cougars. “The Panthers are getting a great football player and an amazing person. I’m looking forward to seeing him excel at the next level.”
Christensen started all 38 games during his time in Provo and culminated an impressive career by becoming a Consensus All-American at left tackle in 2020. He set a BYU record for a single season being named to 12 different All-America teams in 2020, including seven first-team honors.
According to the Cougar press release, the athlete from Bountiful "helped the BYU offense line rank No. 8 in the nation for the fewest sacks allowed (12 sacks in 12 games) last season while only allowing two pressures on 293 pass-blocking regular-season snaps. Protecting Wilson’s blind side, Christensen was a main contributor in helping the BYU offense rank No. 4 in scoring (43.5), No. 7 in total offense (522.2), and No. 8 passing offense (322.1), while also adding 190.1 yards rushing per game in 2020."