Marty Hoge, father of BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, spoke on Twitter Wednesday about his son having had COVID-19 and now suffering from pneumonia.
"CougarNation, I just got the second-worst news I've gotten in the past couple of weeks," Marty Hoge said in a video tweet from his @martyhoge Twitter account. "No. 1 was that my son Tristen was one of the fellows on the team who tested positive for COVID-19."
He said that Tristen Hoge stayed fairly healthy with just a few side effects during his quarantine and was anxious to get back on the field for practice when he was cleared.
But after practicing on Tuesday, something wasn't right.
"He was feeling some pretty terrible symptoms last night (Tuesday)," Marty Hoge said in the tweet. "He talked to his mom and I, to the doctors and the training staff. They decided it was time to test him for some other things and it ends up that he has pneumonia. It has affected his lungs severely."
Marty Hoge emphasized that health is more important than football and that Tristen Hoge will be back only when his health will allow him to return.
Marty Hoge closed by urging everyone to take COVID-19 seriously because if a guy who is healthy like his son Tristen can get it and face these challenges, no one is immune.
"Those of you who are skeptical and think it's just a cold or a cough, I admit I was maybe one of them," Marty Hoge said. "But when it hits home, you've got to keep it real. You've got to take it serious. The world needs to take it serious. Believe me, it's no joke."
He urged everyone to "do the smart things" by social distancing, wearing masks and not getting upset just because you can't go watch a game.
"You gotta be smart," Marty Hoge said.
Cougar Nation!! We’ve got to take COVID-19 serious! #nojoke #wearyourmask#scary @BYUfootball @CindyHoge @CriddleBenjamin @Mitch_Harper @kslsports @InkedCougar @HogeTristen @royalarmybrand pic.twitter.com/UMvKgQEN62— Marty Hoge (@martyhoge) September 24, 2020