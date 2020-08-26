BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe announced Wednesday the addition of two home games to the 2020 football schedule.
The Cougars will host the University of Texas at San Antonio from Conference USA on Oct. 10 and Texas State University of the Sun Belt Conference on Oct. 24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
"We are fortunate that UTSA and Texas State had open dates on their schedules which allowed them to travel to Provo," Holmoe said. "We look forward to hosting them in LaVell Edwards Stadium and are excited to play football this fall."
UTSA began playing football in 2011 as an FCS independent before moving to the FBS in 2012 as a member of the WAC. The Roadrunners have been a member of Conference USA since 2013, where they earned the program's first bowl berth at the 2016 New Mexico Bowl. Head coach Jeff Traylor is in his first season leading UTSA in 2020 after serving as associate head coach at Arkansas, SMU and Texas.
Texas State, located in San Marcos, is the fifth-largest university in Texas. The Bobcats began playing football in 1904 and have been a member of Sun Belt Conference since 2013. Through the years, Texas State has captured 14 conference titles and won back-to-back NCAA DII Football National Championships in 1981 and 1982. The Bobcats are led by Jake Spavital, who is entering his second season as head coach after serving as offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Cal and Texas A&M.
With the addition of these two home games, BYU currently has eight games on its 2020 football schedule including previously announced contests with Navy, Army, Troy, Houston, Western Kentucky and North Alabama. Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date, as will additional games as they are finalized.