Even though his hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, is three hours from Knoxville, BYU junior quarterback Joe Critchlow knows better than anyone what Tennessee Volunteers football is all about.
“The University of Tennessee is obviously the biggest public school in the state,” Critchlow said Tuesday after practice. “A lot of people close to me, a lot of my high school friends are diehard Tennessee fans. I wasn’t the biggest UT fan, but I grew up going to quite a few University of Tennessee games. It’s a great atmosphere, great environment. I have a lot of friends still at the university still, so I’m excited to get down there.”
He recalled being in high school when there was a coaching change for the Volunteers.
“There was a lot of excitement around the program,” Critchlow said. “They had 100,000 people show up for their spring game. That’s absurd. When you think about how committed the fanbase is, how crazy those people are about football and how much they love the program — I know Tennessee has had some tough years but the fanbase is still loyal.”
When asked about Tennessee iconic fight song, Rocky Top, Critchlow said he knows it well.
“In the fourth grade, I had to perform Rocky Top in a school play,” Critchlow said with a grin. “I’ve got it memorized. It’s our state song. It’s kind of weird listening to it on the field but it’s been a lot of fun this week.”
While talking about his home state and preparing to face the Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday (5 p.m. MT, ESPN) brought a smile to Critchlow’s face, he was also frank about some of the challenges he is facing as a backup quarterback for the Cougars.
“Obviously I’m a competitor and I would love to be out on the field,” Critchlow said. “But at this moment I will do anything I can to help BYU win. That’s what is on my mind right now.”
BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said Critchlow has handled his circumstances with class.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with Joe,” Roderick said. “He handles all of his business every day like a pro. He’s been a great teammate. He hasn’t has an opportunity to play yet since I’ve been here but he’s a good player who is in a tough spot right now. He competes every day. What I like about Joe is that he wants to play and has never been happy about not playing — but he’s never allowed that to let him detract from the overall team.”
Although he said he doesn’t regret coming to BYU, Critchlow admitted that he has entertained thoughts about leaving Provo to play somewhere else.
“I think that any competitive athlete wants to do what is best for them, find the best opportunity to succeed,” Critchlow said. “But I haven’t found a different place for me to go yet.”
Roderick believes that if Critchlow does choose to move on, he has the ability to be successful.
“He’s a good player,” Roderick said. “Joe could start for a lot of teams and we’re lucky we have him. He’s a great guy and a good football player.”
Critchlow is just one of many BYU players who hail from outside of Utah who have gotten to play close to home.
“We play a tough schedule,” Roderick said. “They are great opportunities and we have our work cut out for us every week, but it’s a great experience for these guys to play against high-level opponents.”