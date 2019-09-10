BYU fans all over the world are still reveling in the Cougars' 29-26 2OT victory on the road at Tennessee.
But there a few people still in pain from the outcome of Saturday's game. And no, they are not all Volunteer fans.
Those people are the sports bettors that bet the under for the BYU-Tennesee matchup.
Every Monday night when the final buzzer sounds on Monday Night Football, those fans that stay up to watch "SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" can enjoy a weekly feature called "Bad Beats," where the host looks back at the weekend and talks about games that were won or lost to bettors in the last few minutes of a game.
On Monday night, Van Pelt featured BYU's victory in regards to the total amount of points scored in the game, which was 52 points.
With 18 seconds left, BYU was trailing 16-13, and had the ball on its own 20-yard line. And for those of you that are bad at math, that's total points.
"There's 18 seconds left," Van Pelt said on his show. "What could happen?"
Micah Simon happened.
By this point, you know how Simon got loose on the Tennessee defense, and got the Cougars into field-goal range, allowing Jake Oldroyd to tie the game, sending the game to overtime and the total to 32.
Two touchdowns in the first overtime, and a Tennessee field goal in the second, lifted the total to 49. The bettors in Las Vegas, Mesquite and Wendover we all cheering for a Tennessee stop at that point.
But the loyal, strong and true know how the game ended.
Ty'Son Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown to give BYU the 29-26 victory, and the total to 55.
As Van Pelt said after the highlight, "Can you imagine?"
Yes, Mr. Van Pelt, we can.
The Cougars host No. 24 USC at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.