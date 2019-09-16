BYU football won in exciting fashion Saturday, with a game-ending interception by Dayan Ghanwoloku in overtime.
Fans throughout LaVell Edward Stadium saw the interception and burst into celebration, flooding the field as the Cougars took down No. 24 USC.
The interception and ensuing chaos on the field was featured over the weekend as part of ESPN's View From the Seats feature, showing videos taken by fans of that final play and the celebration that followed.
"ESPN dives deeper into the game-winning interception in BYU's overtime win vs. USC, capturing the view of the play from the seats."