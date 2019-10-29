The time for celebrating the 28-25 upset of then-No. 14 Boise State has long-since passed for the BYU football team, which had a bye last week.
But Cougar senior defensive back Austin Kafentzis still remembered very clearly going in at quarterback for the 4th-and-inches play late in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the play that secured the narrow margin of victory.
“I knew when we were in the huddle, waiting for the call to see if it would be us to go in or the offense or the punt team, I knew that my guys were going to come through and get the push,” Kafentzis said at Monday’s press conference. “I knew the two guys behind me, Dayan Ghanwoloku and Khyiris Tonga, were going to do what they could to help me get through and that’s what happened.”
Much of Kafentzis’s confidence came from the amount of work BYU has put in to make the scrum play work.
“Every day we practice the scrum package,” Kafentzis said. “We start our practice with it and go through plays. We go up against our scout team but we have 20 guys out there at some points because we know it’s going to be pretty crazy with 22 bodies all in one area of the field. We know it’s going to be hard but I believe and trust the players we have on the field.”
He did admit, however, that he didn’t expect to end up going quite as high as he ended up going.
“I wasn’t expecting my feet to get off the ground and for me to just start crawling over people, but that’s just kind of how it happened,” Kafentzis said. “I’m very thankful that all the guys on the team wanted it as much as I did because it shows in that play. You have people flying in at all angles. It’s crazy watching it and feeling it was nuts. That’s not something you practice, having someone lift up Kafentzis to start crawling over people. It’s one of those things where you do what you can and you are fighting for that one yard because you know it is going to seal the game.”
Even as he strained to make headway, Kafentzis kept his head and didn’t put the ball at risk as sometimes happens in short-yardage plays like that.
He said that he could tell that his effort had been successful because all the Cougars needed was to get the ball to the 35-yard line.
“It was lucky because it was a solid line across the entire field,” Kafentzis said. “I was able to kind of see that out of the corner of my eye. I knew I got over because of that line.”
He said it was thrilling to see the BYU sideline and home crowd go crazy, since that play meant the Cougars could run out the clock.
“It was a pretty surreal moment, something I will never forget,” Kafentzis said.
It’s been quite a journey for Kafentzis, who went to Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona Western after graduating from Jordan High School. The road eventually led to BYU and the senior said he’s glad it did.
“I love being here,” Kafentzis said. “I love Coach Kalani (Sitake) and all the coaches that have been here, all my position coaches. I’ve had Preston Hadley as a position coach, Ed Lamb as a position coach and they’re all amazing guys. They prepare, work hard and push you as hard as you can to get the most out of you. I love the atmosphere here and it’s close to home. I’m happy that I ended up here because it’s been an amazing experience.”
Kafentzis has played linebacker, defensive back, running back and now some quarterback for the Cougars. He explained that he just wants to be on the field.
“Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’m willing to do,” Kafentzis said. “If they want to put me at linebacker, safety, all the special teams, I’ll do it. I love football. I love to play football and that’s my mentality this season, last season, day-by-day game-by-game. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”