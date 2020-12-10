BYU senior tight end Kyle Griffits might be the epitome of a behind-the-scene contributor for the Cougar football program.
His career stat line consists of one reception for 29 yards against Troy earlier this year, one punt return for six yards against Idaho State in 2019 and one kickoff return for seven yards against Mississippi State in 2017.
Yet his passion for both the game and for BYU, his big personality and his knowledge make him a big-time asset for the Cougars.
“For my entire life, I’ve been the biggest BYU football fan,” Griffitts said in a teleconference Wednesday night. “My dad played here and met my mama. Being from Florida, we were always wearing everything BYU blue. I was made fun of all the time for it but we didn’t care. We were just so obsessed with BYU.”
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake recognized Griffitts contribution by giving him some big news on Tuesday.
“I got a text to meet with Kalani before meetings,” Griffitts said. “I went in there to his office and he sat me down and said some really, really kind remarks. He then told me I was on scholarship. He said other things after that but I have no idea what he said because I was just bawling my eyes out. I was crying and then Kalani was crying. He just stood up and just gave me a hug. I told him how thankful I was and just how much it really meant to me.”
It’s no surprise that Griffitts was that emotional, since he said this was something he had wanted for a long, long time.
“My entire life’s dream is just to play football at BYU and earn a scholarship here,” Griffitts said. “It’s been worth it to go through the walk-on life here. I would have done it again and again. But for that to happen and to have earned a scholarship, just it was all the better. It was just so much more gratifying and really was a testament to me that all the work I put in for it was worth it.”
He remembered the early days when he tore his hamstring right before walk-on tryouts.
“They ended up saying I probably wasn’t going to be on the team, I probably couldn’t go until the next year,” Griffitts said. “I said please just give me a couple of weeks. I ended up being alright after four weeks and made the team. Nobody had any idea who I was. Actually tight ends coach Steve Clark called me Austin for my entire first season. We still joke about it all the time because he’s like another father to me.”
Since that point, the senior has worked hard to help the team improve physically and mentally although it wasn’t always visible. During that time he saw other walk-ons receive scholarships.
“It’s honestly heartbreaking when it doesn’t happen,” Griffitts said. “That’s why I didn’t want to be too open about this because I feel bad for some of the guys. But one of the coolest things ever is just that every single time I knew that a person deserved it and I loved that guy whoever got it.”
He said he always tried to focus on the good things for his friends when they got put on scholarship and that was reciprocated when it was his turn this week.
“Everyone kind of like slowly found out,” Griffitts said. “Guys were telling everybody while we’re at practice and just about everybody on the team come up to me and give me a big hug. It was just a really cool experience that all these guys would come show me love, even the ones who are walk-ons that I know are fighting for a scholarship right now. It’s cool because I used to do that for other guys as well. I was able to fully enjoy this because this is the coolest thing besides going to Argentina (on an LDS mission) that has ever happened to me in my life.”
BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said it was great to see Griffitts become a scholarship player.
“He’s already kind of looked at as like another coach,” Wilson said. “I was so excited for him. What a great opportunity and to me no one deserves it more than him. He’s never said anything to anybody but that was one of his goals in life and I know it means a lot. I know the effort he’s going to give for the rest of season and his rest of time here at BYU. It is all going to be there because he’s so grateful for what Kalani has given him. I think the whole team is backing him on on what happened and we’re all so pumped for him.”
Griffitts is a senior but he said the scholarship will be retroactively applied to the fall semester as well as for future semesters.
“It’s like I was on scholarship this entire semester, which is huge,” Griffitts said. “I won’t have to work as many tables at Texas Roadhouse. I’ll be on scholarship in the winter. After that, Kalani asked me to come back and play another semester but I was already scheduled to be a coach next year. He said I don’t have to think about it yet but now I’m deciding whether for next year I’m gonna play again or coach.”