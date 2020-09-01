The BYU football team has often expressed how grateful it is to be playing football when much of the rest of the country (including every university west of Texas) doesn't have the opportunity.
But with the chance to play also come the risks.
The injury bug hit BYU in a big way Monday when senior tight end Matt Bushman was lost for the season to a lower-leg injury, as confirmed by the Cougars in a statement on Tuesday.
Bushman had the opportunity to turn pro after his junior year but elected to rejoin BYU for 2020.
Now he will face the difficult decision of whether to take advantage of the NCAA rules that will allow him another year of eligibility or return once again in 2021.
If Bushman— a Tucson, Arizona native — has played his last snap for BYU, he will have finished a successful career that saw him tally 125 receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns as he never missed a game in his first three seasons (39 total games).
BYU officially has eight other players listed at tight end on the roster, although many are probably better designated as fullbacks.
The Cougars will likely turn to redshirt freshman Isaac Rex (son of former BYU star tight end Byron Rex) to take on a bigger role at tight end, with guys like sophomore Hank Tuipulotu and freshmen Carter Wheat and Bentley Hanshaw also getting more playing time.
There won't be much time for the Cougars to get the other tight ends ready as BYU heads to Annapolis, Maryland, at the end of the week to prepare to face Navy on Monday (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN).