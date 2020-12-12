BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb is a former Cougar linebacker, and he remembers his Senior Day at LaVell Edwards Stadium vividly.
When asked this week whether this year’s seniors would receive their traditional senior blanket, Lamb said, “I hope so. I still have mine. I can see it right now. It’s here in the basement and my kids use it sometimes when they’re watching movies.”
COVID-19 has made 2020 an unusual season in many ways. When the NCAA decided to offer all fall athletes an additional year of eligibility it created what will be many difficult decisions, specifically for the seniors.
As Joe Strummer, lead singer of the Clash once queried, “should I stay or should I go?”
The Cougars list 17 seniors in 2020, a relatively small class. Responses to questions about their future have been mixed. Cornerback Chris Wilcox told the media several weeks ago that he would not return and would pursue a professional career. Others have been non-committal, waiting until the season is over, whenever that is, to decide.
Offensive lineman Tristen Hoge will soon to complete his education, having earned an Masters of Public Administration with an undergrad degree in Political Science. Should he return?
“I’ve been thinking this whole week about moving on or coming back,” defensive tackle Bracken El-Bakri said. “I’ve had so many good times with my friends in the stadium. I remember when we beat USC at LaVell Edwards Stadium last year. My Pops was right there on the sideline when I came off the field. I’ll never forget that. It’s a soft spot on the fleshy tables of the heart, like Paul said (in the Bible).”
El-Bakri said his brother Brayden, who graduated last season, told Bracken he missed the game a lot and that he would come back if he had the opportunity.
“I’ve been playing this game since I was 7 years old,” Bracken El-Bakri said. “You build an identity that’s a part of you and you don’t ever want to lose it.”
There are several players on the roster that will have NFL opportunities in 2021, including tight end Matt Bushman, nose tackle Khyiris Tonga and junior quarterback Zach Wilson, who has been discussed as a first or second round NFL draft choice by the national media.
Bushman, who suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, would have the option to return for another senior season. He recently joined the 2021 EXOS NFL Combine program, which would indicate that he might be ready to move on.
Tonga, who is projected to go in the second or third round of the NFL Draft, said he hasn’t made a decision yet.
Wilson said this week that he wants to “ride with his boys” through the end of the season, though some experts have suggested that he opt out now and stay healthy for NFL combine workouts.
“Really, the plan for me is to finish up this week, get into a good bowl game, compete, win the bowl game and then it really goes from there,” Wilson said. “Right now my plan is to come back next year. I really haven’t thought about it, because all my focus is with these boys, and I really think when the time comes, I will know what to do.”
The NCAA has indicated that if seniors do decide to return next season their scholarships won’t count against the 85-player limit. Most football programs sign 20 to 30 new recruits every season and adding the returning seniors could force some difficult roster decisions.
Lamb said the BYU coaches have had informal conversations with the seniors and the option to leave or come back is completely up to the players.
“It’s going to create some real roster challenges for us and everybody else,” Lamb said. “We’ll tackle that the way we always have. With the missionary program, we’re more used to it than other programs. But at this point we don’t know the specific challenges of next year’s roster other than it being a challenge.”
Lamb said he thinks there is a possibility at least half of the 17 seniors will return next season.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’ll be 50-50, guys who have a degree that will be ready to move on,” he added. “Thanks to the hard work of our athletic director, our administration and BYU being willing to play a full schedule in 2020 these guys can really say they had a senior season. Not all football programs can say that this year.”
Lamb noted that many college football players have missed multiple games this season, not only because they tested positive for COVID-19 but due to contract tracing, which he calls, “contracto traci-itis.”
“We’ve had guys miss a couple of weeks because of contact tracing and that has impacted their season,” Lamb said.
The decision won’t entirely be up to individual players. BYU had 36 married players when fall camp started in August and they will consult with their significant other when the time comes.
“There’s been a lot of uncertainty,” linebacker and captain Isaiah Kaufusi said. “My wife told me to just focus on this season and play it like it was my last. The No. 1 goal and priority is to take care of my family. I have a 1-year-old son and my wife and the decision will be ours. As for now, I’m really committed to this team. I love my brothers and I’m really excited about this upcoming game, to rebound and win this game.”
BYU’s last scheduled game is Saturday against San Diego State, the latest the Cougars have played a home game since a Dec. 6 meeting against Air Force in 1986.
“I had just gotten married right before my first fall camp (2016),” Kaufusi said. “My wife looks at me and she’s like, ‘we have four more of these?’ It seems like so long ago. We wondered how we were going to get through this but it was the greatest decision I ever made aside from marrying my wife and having a family.
“Being here at BYU, it’s where I’m supposed to be. The relationships I’ve made with my coaches and my teammates, they’re going to last forever. These guys I am around are incredible and we are really blessed to be here. It was divine. God put me here to learn from these people.”