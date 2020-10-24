The BYU football team averaged 59,547 fans at six home games in LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2019.
This season, due to the affects of the coronavirus, the average for three home games is zero.
That’s about to change.
Saturday evening, No. 12 BYU (5-0) hosts Texas State in the house that LaVell built, and 6,000 avid Cougar fans will get their first opportunity be in the home stadium in 2020.
It will be a mixture of family members, students and other Cougar fans that have been relegated to viewing the first five BYU football games on television or listening on the radio.
Not included among those 6,000 fans will be hundreds of stadium crew and staff who have been just as anxious to host someone at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall.
“The people that work in our department are just as happy as the fans who will be going to the game,” said Justin Durfey, Director of Special Events at BYU. “A lot of them, this is what they’ve done for a career, 20 years or more. It was a lot of fun to make that phone call to tell them we could host fans in the stadium again.”
On normal Saturdays in the fall, Senior Associate Athletic Director Brian Santiago oversees an army of more than 1,000 workers from 30 different organizations that all come together to put on the gameday experience.
The number of workers will be greatly reduced on Saturday, but all of the details will still keep everyone busy.
Here’s a list of some of the organizations involved: Stadium management, marketing, social media, club seating, grounds crew, sound and video board, electricians, university police, licensing, dining services and concessions, risk management, ticket managers, communications, corporate sponsors, custodial, the BYU Store, cheerleaders and the marching band.
“We really have been in the planning process since May,” Durfey said. “We’ve planned for multiple scenarios and revised our plans as the state health department changed guidelines and requirements. I’ve never been involved in making so many plans that never come to fruition.”
Durfey said the main goal is to keep all 6,000 fans healthy and safe.
“For us, a lot of things will look the same but a lot of things will be different,” Durfey said. “The level of cleaning going on around the stadium will be continuous. For the first three games we’ve had custodial services following the opposing teams when they got off the bus and cleaning all the surfaces they touch and we’re doing that even more on Saturday.”
All tickets to the game will be digital versions. Fans entering the stadium are being asked to not bring any bags, which are normally searched before entry. That should speed up lines at the gates. Obviously, fans are being asked to wear masks as well, to maintain social distancing and to sit only in their assigned seats. Any purchases from the BYU Store or concessions will be cashless. Since all of the water stations will be turned off, each fan will be given a free bottle of water upon entry into the stadium. Fans will also receive a BYU and sponsor-labeled mask.
The athletic department created a video with BYU Sports Nation hosts Jarom Jordan and Spencer Linton detailing protocols for fans on Saturday.
“It’s been a different experience for the first three home games,” Durfey said. “It truly is more enjoyable for us with fans at the game. We’ve been observing as other schools have hosted crowds at games. We’re excited to see what we learn and what adjustments and changes we might make for the October 31st game. We might tweak some things.”
David Almodova is the assistant athletics director over marketing and promotions. He and his staff have also spent a long time preparing for the first game with fans.
“One thing we’ll be able to do is that the cheerleaders and the Cougarettes will be on the field in both end zones,” Almadova said. “The BYU Marching Band will be in the stands and playing songs, including the national anthem.”
Almadova said during the first three home games promotions for corporate sponsors have been moved to social media.
“We have a really great relationship with our corporate sponsors,” he said. “They’ve been hanging in there with us and we’re grateful.”
A large number of BYU fans attended last week’s game in Houston, and Almadova said the players were very responsive.
“The feedback from Houston was so awesome,” he said. “Our guys were able to run out of the tunnel and hear a live crowd roar from BYU fans. Then the players circled back over to them and were giving them fist bumps. Saturday night it will be 8:15 p.m. and cold, but getting live voices out there cheering on the guys is a huge first step.”
Almadova said he and his staff are also well aware that they will be monitored to see how the first game with fans is handled.
“The first and foremost thing is we want everyone to have a great experience,” he said. “This is the first game with fans and we’re the only school in the state who has done this. The spotlight is on us. We want to make sure everyone follows all protocols so we can continue to have fans the rest of the season.”
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake issued a challenge for those 6,000 fans who will be at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
“I think there are enough men, women and children in that group of 6,000 that they can make enough noise for the rest,” Sitake said. “The others that can’t be in the stadium are going to count on them doing it and if they don’t they’re going to hear about it.
“Our players and our coaches we love our fans. We appreciate the fans so much and look forward to having them there. Having that real-time reaction, whether it’s good or bad, nothing can simulate that.”