In a game where magic happened, the original Magic Man himself was in the house the LaVell built.
At halftime BYU Athletics honored five former Cougar greats after their induction to the BYU Athletics Hall of Fame the previous evening. Among the inductees was BYU’s all-time leading receiver Austin Collie.
“It’s truly a remarkable just being able to be apart of that prestigious group,” Collie said. “Every time you come to the stadium, it’s a special feeling. To be back here with the family and the kids it’s pretty cool.”
Collie shattered school, conference, and national records in his three seasons at BYU. The Northern California native set single-season records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during his junior and final season in 2008.
“I don’t think I truly thought about my accomplishments until I actually left,” Collie said. “I’m just proud of what I was able to do here.”
Collie, is best known among fans for this 49-yard catch from Max Hall on 4th-and-18 against Utah in 2007, where he said after the game, “When you’re living right on and off the field, magic happens.” But often he played his best on the road. One of his best performances, and often overlooked, came against Colorado State in 2008. The then-junior totaled nine receptions for a career-high 156 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his career with 3,255 receiving yards, 30 touchdowns and 17 career 100-yard receiving games.
“You ask any athlete and they remember all the special plays,” Collie said. “There was 4th-and-18 and my first touchdown catch against Notre Dame. There’s a lot that you remember.
Surrounded by family, friends, and former teammates Dennis Pitta and Jordan Pendelton, Collie received the loudest ovation when introduced to the 62,546 Cougar faithful at halftime.
“I’m thankful to BYU to be given the opportunity,” Collie said. “It’s a wonderful place and I had a wonderful group of guys around me. I developed some great relationships here, that I’ll always have forever. It’s pretty special.”
Other Cougar greats inducted into the Hall of Fame were Elisabeth Crandall-Howell, gymnastics; Craig Poole, track and field; Carlos Moreno, men’s volleyball; and Arunas Savickas, swimming.
Going back-to-back
BYU’s first two victories of the seasons have come in back-to-back overtime games. The win gives Kalani Sitake back-to-back victories over Power Five teams for the second time in his coaching career. The last time coming in 2016 when BYU beat Michigan State and Mississippi State (also in OT).
Record vs. USC and Pac-12
The win was the first for the Cougars over the Trojans and are now 1-2 all-time against USC and 1-1 in Provo. Since going Independent, BYU is now 6-13 against teams from the Pac-12. Kalani Sitake’s squad has a chance to improve that record next week as it prepares to host Washington.
Game of firsts
In addition to Saturday’s victory being the Cougars first over USC, a number of Cougars recorded career firsts against USC. Jaren Hall completed his first career pass, a throw to Zach Wilson for his first career reception. Payton Wilgar tallied his first career interception to set up the first BYU touchdown of the game. Additionally, Max Tooley recorded his first career tackle for loss and Kavika Fonua knocked loose his first career forced fumble.
Hard tacklers
Fonua led the BYU defense with 13 tackles, while three other Cougars came close to double digit stops as well. Wilgar had nine tackles, Dayan Ghanwoloku also recorded nine, and Tooley logged eight total tackles.
Turnovers
The BYU defense intercepted USC quarterback Kedon Slovis three times proving to be the difference in the game. Interceptions from Wilgar, Isaiah Kafusi and Ghanwoloku gave the men in blue a plus-3 advantage in the turnover battle Saturday. The Cougars are now plus-1 in that department on the season.
Extra points
For the first time in 2019 (previously 0-of-3), BYU won the coin toss. The Cougars deferred and USC got the ball first, and drove 74 yards in 10 plays capping the drive with an 8-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to Michael Pittman, Jr to give the Trojans an early 7-0 lead.
... BYU captains for Saturday’s game were JJ Nwigwe, Ty’Son Williams, Kavika Fonua, Mitch Harris ... Carrying the BYU alumni flags for the game were Matt Allen (WR 03-07), Bryce Mahuika (WR 04-08), Cody Hoffman (WR 09-13). The team flag was carried by Zayne Anderson, Dayan Ghanwoloku ... announced weather at game time was 77 degrees with clear skies and light winds.