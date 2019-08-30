BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd evaluates the performance of every position group and the coaches from Thursday's BYU-Utah game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson went 21-of-33 for 208 yards through the air and added 43 yards on the ground on eight carries. Not a terrible stat line against the Ute defense but the two interceptions were game-killers. He still has plenty of room to improve.
Grade: C
Running back
Ty'Son Williams was effective on the ground overall, gaining 45 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, but he also had a costly fumble that put Utah in position to pull away. This group didn't have a lot of opportunities.
Grade: C-
Offensive line
The Cougar offensive line once again did fairly well against the vaunted Utah defensive front, only surrendering one sack and six tackles for a loss. A couple of bad snaps hurt, however.
Grade: B-
Tight ends/receivers
BYU had a couple of tough drops that could've helped get the ball in the end zone. Matt Bushman started strong, while six receivers had catches. The group overall wasn't able to find enough openings to put more points on the board.
Grade: C+
Defensive line
The Cougar front played well in the first half but simply got mowed over after the break, giving up 164 yards on the ground in the final 30 minutes and allowed Utah to control the clock. This group wasn't nearly disruptive enough.
Grade: D+
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi and Zayne Anderson were active and had some tackles for losses early in the game. There were a number of missed tackles later in the contest, however, that allowed Utah to move the ball.
Grade: C-
Secondary
The Cougar secondary didn't allow many big plays as Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley only threw for 106 yards, but they also weren't able to force many mistakes.
Grade: C+
Special teams
BYU got a pair of made field goals and some good punts from Jake Oldroyd, while Skyler Southam hit a great chip shot kickoff early in the game. Utah did have a big punt return by Britain Covey, although appeared to be aided by an uncalled block in the back.
Grade: B+
Coaching
When a team makes too many mistakes, coaches often take more of the blame than they deserve. They prepare the players but the players make the choices on the field. Still, BYU has to win with execution and the coaches have their part to play in making that the norm.
Grade: C