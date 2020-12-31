A successful season has brought attention to the talents of BYU football players. It shouldn't be surprising that Cougars are looking to cash in on that and make the jump to the next level.
BYU junior wide receiver Dax Milne, a former walk-on, became the next Cougar to declare for the NFL draft when he made the announcement on his @DaxMilne Twitter account Thursday morning.
"My heart is full," Milne tweeted. "The last 3 years have been a dream come true. The experience I have had playing football for BYU has given me more than I can put into words. It has been such a special place to play the game I love.
"I would not be where I am today without my coaches at BYU. I owe them so much. I want to sincerely thank Coach Kalani, Coach Fesi, Coach Arod, Coach Grimes and the entire coaching staff for helping me become a better player and for being such great mentors and friends. I want to thank them for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete. I also want to thank the administration and team support staff for working so hard so we could play this season. It was a season I'll never forget. And to all the fans of Cougar Nation, thank you for all of you love and support. Best fans in the world.
"I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made with my teammates. Leaving it all out on the field with them will be what I miss most. And most importantly, I want to thank my family for always being there for me through it all.
"My journey of reaching for the start continues as I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. I will forever Rep the Y and give it everything I have to make Cougar Nation proud.
"GO COUGS! - DAX MILNE"
Milne joined BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen as players who have officially announced their intentions to go pro, although more announcements are likely in the next few days.
Cougar senior tight end Kyle Griffitts pointed out just what an amazing journey it has been for Milne when he tweeted from his @kgee42 Twitter account:
"Do you know how hard it is to go from walk-on, to scholly? Even more so walk-on to scholly, to leave early for the NFL draft?? This guy is an amazing example of where hard work can take you. Proud of you bro!"
Do you know how hard it is to go from walk-on, to scholly? Even more so walk-on to scholly, to leave early for the NFL draft?? This guy is an amazing example of where hard work can take you. Proud of you bro! @DaxMilne https://t.co/4nN7xpYHhT— Kyle Griffitts (@kgee42) December 31, 2020
Milne was named one of three finalists for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding football player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on.
Milne is currently No. 4 in the nation in receiving with 1,188 yards. He finished with 70 receptions, an average of 17 yards per reception and eight touchdowns.
In his career he tallied 101 catches for 1,542 yards with 11 touchdowns, while adding 92 yards in kickoff and punt returns.
He was named second-team All-America on Dec. 21 by Pro Football Focus and was also a semifinalist for the 2020 Belitnikoff Award.
According to a BYU press release earlier in December, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver is "the 17th receiver in BYU history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Milne set career marks with nine receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns in BYU's 43-26 comeback victory at Houston on Oct. 16, 2020.
"Milne came to BYU as a walk-on athlete in 2018 and made an impact on the field as a freshman. He received a scholarship as a sophomore and had 21 receptions for 285 yards and had touchdowns against both USC and South Florida."