Ever since BYU quarterback Zach Wilson declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 1 after a triumphant 2020 season, there was speculation about where he would end up.
The prevailing theory throughout much of the last four months was that he might be a target for the New York Jets, a team with a new head coach in Robert Saleh and needing a new face for the program.
In the end, the choice came in exactly as expected.
After the Jacksonville Jaguars did what everyone assumed they would and took Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, the Jets were only officially on the clock for eight of the 10 minutes before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stepped to the podium and made the official announcement.
"With the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU," Goodell said.
Wilson made his way from the Green Room to the stage and donned the Jets hat, the New York fans in attendance and shown on camera on the television broadcast cheered.
He high-fived Jets fans at the NFL Draft Theater and gave Goodell a bear hug before posing for photos.
Wilson became the highest pick in BYU football history, surpassing the mark set by quarterback Jim McMahon in 1982 and defensive lineman Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah in 2013, both of whom were selected fifth.
Wilson is the 10th Cougar in program history to be selected in the first round of the regular NFL Draft and the 12th overall including the NFL’s 1984 supplemental draft of USFL and CFL players.
"A dream come true, and it’s just the beginning," Wilson tweeted from his @zachkapono1 Twitter account after the pick. "You haven’t seen anything yet! RT if you’re with me @nyjets fans! #NFLDraft2021 @Verizon #VerizonPartner"
Another player with Utah ties was Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 pick overall. His dad, Gabe Sewell, is the head coach of the Orem High football team.
