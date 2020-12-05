Whatever the 2020 football season has become there is one constant in the Coastal Carolina program.
These dudes are having FUN.
Each week, Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell assigns an assistant coach to prepare a “trophy” that is awarded to the team after a win. Sometimes it’s an actual trophy, sometimes it’s something entirely unexpected. As the season has progressed the assistant coaches have tried to top each other with more elaborate ideas.
When Coastal Carolina opened the season with a 38-23 win at Kansas, linebacker Silas Kelly took a sledgehammer to a rock labeled “Rock Chalk Jayhawk,” smashing it to bits in front of his cheering teammates.
2 years in a row! Rock Chalk NO more! Get off our field!! #ChantsUp #StrikeTheStone pic.twitter.com/DKmVsf1eYA— Zane Cruz (@CoachZaneCruz) September 13, 2020
After beating Georgia Southern 28-14 on Oct. 24, the post-game “trophy” included a full-on WWE-style wrestling match in the locker room between someone dressed as the Georgia Southern Eagle mascot and some of the Coastal Carolina assistant coaches, complete with a leap off a ladder for an elbow smash that broke the table where they had placed the mascot as well as a finishing choke hold.
Big win big celebration. The boys are having fun #CHANTS pic.twitter.com/6NI2hBFO4H— Silas Kelly (@sila_SK_elly) October 25, 2020
It makes BYU’s post-game locker room dancing seem tame by comparison.
“They (Coastal Carolina) have more fun than any team in the country,” said Myrtle Beach News sports writer Al Blondin. “And it’s not even close.”
Junior outside linebacker Jeffrey Gunter was All-Sun Belt first team as a sophomore for the Chanticleers in 2018 and opted to jump into a bigger pond by transferring to North Carolina State. After a year with the Wolfpack, he decided it was a lot more fun playing in the teal and black and transferred back to Conway.
That almost never happens in college football.
And why wouldn’t Coastal Carolina be having fun? The 9-0 Chanticleers are No. 18 in the College Football Playoff selection committee poll, the highest ranking ever for a Sun Belt Conference team. They won the league title in just their fourth season as an FBS program.
In their previous three seasons, Coastal Carolina posted records of 3-9, 5-7 and 5-7 before rolling off nine wins in a row in 2020.
In a state that includes Clemson and the University of South Carolina, it’s pretty hard to get noticed.
“They are kind of the new kid on the block,” Blondin said. “They were picked to finish last by the coaches in the Sun Belt this year. They got the fewest votes of any team in the conference. They’ve been beating up those coaches pretty bad so far.”
One of the reasons Coastal Carolina had been overlooked, according to Blondin, was a rash of injuries the previous season.
“They had a first-year strength coach and they lost a number of good players early,” Blondin said. “They got a couple of really good linebackers back and some of their best defensive linemen are five-year seniors. They have good leadership and a lot of talent.”
Blondin said the real shocker in 2020 is at the quarterback position, where juniors Bryce Carpenter and Fred Payton were expected to battle it out for the starting role.
Instead, redshirt freshman Grayson McCall won the job and has been fantastic.
“Each of those two juniors had started at least eight games,” Blondin said. “The first game comes along and Chadwell shocks everyone by starting the redshirt freshman. McCall has been playing lights out. He ran almost the same offense in high school and was a three-year starter, so he really liked the system. He makes quick decisions and the right decisions. It’s just been surprising how well he’s performed.”
McCall is completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards for 20 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s aided by a balanced offense that also rushes for 222 yards per game.
The Chanticleer mascot, by the way, comes from the Nun’s Priest Tale, a story within Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales.” The Chanticleer is a proud and fierce rooster who dominates the barnyard.
As both teams prepare on short notice, Chadwell is learning about the challenge ahead for his team. He phoned staff members at two Sun Belt teams that had played BYU (Texas State and Troy), which lost to the Cougars by a combined score of 100-21. One staff member told him, “Do you know what you’re getting into?” The other said, “Do the opposite of everything we did.”
Chadwell also said, “We’re doing a lot of praying right now and I know they are too. They’re Mormon.”
There are few connections between the two programs. Former Cougar Peter Tuipolotu’s three sons on BYU’s roster — Hank, Petey and Ben — played high school ball at Nations Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
On the Coastal Carolina side, incoming school president Michael T. Benson is the grandson of former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints president Ezra Taft Benson and a BYU alum.
Aside from that the two teams share a willingness to schedule a game in the space of a few hours after Liberty had to back out due to COVID-19 issues, something that a year ago would have been deemed impossible by college football experts.
Three days of prep? Let’s just play ball.
Only 5,000 people — that includes participants and event staff — will be allowed inside 20,000-seat Brooks Stadium on Saturday afternoon. That morning, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast its wildly popular preview show from outside the stadium.
When the Cougars and Chanticleers battle it out on the teal-colored turf, the center of the college football universe will be in Conway, S.C. for a few hours.
Coastal Carolina may be entirely new to such attention, but the program is enjoying every minute of it.
“It’s new, but to be honest, everything Coastal is doing this year is new and for the first time,” Blondin said. “Everything they are doing in a first for them and a first for the conference. The BYU game will be exciting.”