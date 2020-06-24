Tumultuous times force many people to look inside themselves and ask what they can do to make a difference.
That was the case for BYU sophomore defensive back Isaiah Herron, who entered the transfer portal last week.
Herron posted on his @isaiah.herron Instagram both his reason for considering leaving and his reason for electing to return to BYU.
"I want to start off by saying thank you to all the Historically black colleges and universities willing to give me an opportunity after I put my name in the transfer portal," Herron posted. "I also want to thank BYU, from the entire football staff to the president. I want to make it clear that my intentions to leave were not because of BYU. This place has been nothing but great to me by providing opportunities and relationships that I’m grateful to have. The reason I wanted to leave was due to the current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women. I felt a historically black college was the best place that I could help tackle these injustices because of the culture and locations of the schools. With a little more time to think I have made the decision to stay here at BYU. I realized I can have an impact in this state by opening eyes here and help other African Americans in Utah because of the small amount of diversity that’s here. I’m looking forward to using my opportunities here to make a positive impact."
View this post on Instagram
I want to start off by saying thank you to all the Historically black colleges and universities willing to give me an opportunity after I put my name in the transfer portal. I also want to thank BYU, from the entire football staff to the president. I want to make it clear that my intentions to leave were not because of BYU. This place has been nothing but great to me by providing opportunities and relationships that I’m grateful to have. The reason I wanted to leave was due to the current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women. I felt a historically black college was the best place that I could help tackle these injustices because of the culture and locations of the schools. With a little more time to think I have made the decision to stay here at BYU. I realized I can have an impact in this state by opening eyes here and help other African Americans in Utah because of the small amount of diversity that’s here. I’m looking forward to using my opportunities here to make a positive impact.
Herron is expected to be a key piece in the Cougar secondary in 2020.
The Las Vegas native has played in 15 games for BYU, including 11 in 2019, tallying 26 total tackles (19 solo) with two tackles for a loss and two pass breakups.
Cougar cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford and safeties coach Preston Hadley should have some experience to work with this year in the BYU defensive backfield.
The team has senior leadership (Troy Warner, Chris Wilcox, Dimitri Gallow and Jared Kapisi) as well as a host of other players who have seen playing time including Herron, Keenan Ellis, Hayden Livingston, D'Angelo Mandell, Malik Moore, Morgan Pyper, Shamon Willis, Will Watanabe and George Udo.
The Cougars also added new recruits Micah Harper and Jacques Wilson, who will also be battling for playing time.
In addition, senior Zayne Anderson and sophomore Max Tooley also played in the secondary during spring but they might also end up playing linebacker.
BYU is currently scheduled to begin the 2020 season by facing Utah on the road in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may result in changes to the college football season.