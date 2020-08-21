BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe today announced a home football game for the 2020 season against Western Kentucky of Conference USA on October 31.
“We are grateful that Western Kentucky was able to quickly put together a game that will enable our teams to play football,” Holmoe said. “We are looking forward to the matchup and hosting the Hilltoppers at LaVell Edwards Stadium.”
Located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, WKU began playing football in 1913 and transitioned to the NCAA FBS subdivision as an independent in 2007. After playing in the Sun Belt Conference starting in 2009, the Hilltoppers joined Conference USA in 2014 and won conference football titles in 2015 and 2016. In its history, the program has one national championship (2002 FCS 1-AA), 13 conference titles and 12 bowl appearances, including a 4-2 record in six FBS bowl games. WKU is coming off a 9-4 season and a First Responder Bowl title in 2019 under second-year coach Tyson Helton.
With the addition of Western Kentucky, BYU currently has six games on its 2020 football schedule including previously announced contests with Navy, Army, Troy, Houston and North Alabama. Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date, as will additional games once they are finalized.