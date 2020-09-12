It doesn't take much to change a football season in 2020 and Saturday proved that once again.
The BYU football team announced Saturday afternoon that the scheduled game between the Cougars and Army on Sept. 18 at West Point, N.Y., would be postponed due to COVID-19 test results at BYU.
According to the release from the Cougars, it was a mutual decision to postpone the game.
Here is the complete release from BYU:
"PROVO, Utah - As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU. The decision was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership at Army West Point.
"'We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times,' said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. 'While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.'
"BYU and Army will work together to try and reschedule the contest. The Cougars will conduct small-group workouts next week until cleared to resume full-team practices. BYU's next football game is Sept. 26 versus Troy in the home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium."