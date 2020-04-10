Four years of eligibility to play college football may seem like a long time — but any athlete can tell you it can disappear quickly.
Defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi finished his sophomore year at BYU in 2019 but during the offseason began feeling the weight of the ticking clock.
“When the idea of transferring first crossed my mind, it seemed crazy,” Kaufusi said in a phone interview on Thursday. “The main point of transferring is developing into the role that I know I have in me that I just didn’t see happening at BYU. I knew the best thing for me would be to find a better opportunity. I came to the conclusion that it was out there, rather than at BYU.”
He didn’t feel comfortable, however, talking about it with the other Cougar players. He said finding the right balance with his friends was challenging.
“It was hard, a lot harder than I thought it would be,” Kaufusi said. “I’ve been super close with almost all my teammates, so to have the battle within but to try to not show that because you can stir things up in the locker room. I wanted to figure it out on my own without having any outside influences sway me. It was intentional to keep it low-key and under the radar. Once I knew, there was no point in waiting it out. That’s when I entered the transfer portal.”
He said talking about the final decision with his friends on the BYU football team was tough.
“There was some hurt there but there was also understanding that people have to do what is best for them,” Kaufusi said. “I’ve been able to talk to a lot of players and a lot of them have been very understanding. They get it.”
He relied heavily on the mentors in his own family, particularly his dad, former BYU coach Steve Kaufusi, and his older brothers Bronson and Corbin Kaufusi.
“The biggest aid has been my brothers, for sure,” Devin Kaufusi said. “Seeing how their lives and athletic paths have been, it’s something I want for myself as well. BYU is different since they were there. I got a lot of great input from them and my dad, helping me think through the process and feel things out about what would be best for me. It’s been a huge blessing for me. I love those guys to death and they are definitely my heroes.”
He also got a chance to hear from many in the business about the impact Steve Kaufusi had had in his long career as a college football coach.
“It’s been a great experience, going through the portal, having coaches reach out to me and seeing the influence my dad has had in college football,” Devin Kaufusi said. “He knows his stuff very well. It kind of opened my eyes more that I had such a source of good football so close to me.”
As he thought about the possibilities, Devin Kaufusi said he was always leaning toward going to Utah.
“Utah had always been the school I had in mind,” Devin Kaufusi said. “It’s close to home but I’m still getting out of the house, being able to play great football up there. I have ties to the team, both friends on the team right now and relatives who have gone through the program. You enter the portal and start the recruiting process over again. I listened to all of the coaches and what they saw in me but Utah felt right.”
He said former Timpview teammate Britain Covey, now a Ute wide receiver, was one of the first people he texted.
“I said that I had this idea and Utah was on my mind,” Devin Kaufusi said. “I asked him what it was like for him and he’s been great. He wasn’t trying to sell it to me but was able to tell me about his own experience.”
This week it finally became official that he would be heading to play for the Utes.
He said he feels like while there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a time where he has been able to put his personal goals in clearer perspective.
“Everything has slowed down with this virus and that’s been a burden for a lot of people but for me it’s been a blessing,” Devin Kaufusi said. “I was coming out of shoulder surgery in January and it’s given me more time to continue to train, to get healthy. I’m focused on finishing up school at BYU this upcoming week but I’ve been working every day with my brothers. Coach (Lewis) Powell has been a big help, sending over X’s and O’s and assignments so when my time comes I’m able to flow nicely with that Utah defense. As soon as I’m allowed to get up there, I really want to get in there with the program, get to the facilities with my teammates and earn their respect.”