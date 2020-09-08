Last week, BYU track and cross country All-Americans Whittni Orton and Anna Camp-Bennett both broke the women’s world record for the fastest mile while dribbling a basketball.
Yeah, I watched the video and saw the two athletes run and dribble around Clarence F. Robinson Track and Field Complex.
We all do what we can to entertain ourselves these days.
What struck me while I was watching the video was Orton handled the ball the whole way with her right hand, while Camp-Bennett favored the left hand to right hand rotating approach.
As we all tuned in (finally) on Labor Day, BYU and Navy demonstrated similarly very different ways of moving the football.
Obviously, the Cougars were a lot more efficient at it.
Surprising, because Navy is annually one of the best rushing teams in the country and the Cougars struggled against the run last year. But BYU dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides from start to finish. I thought that would be an advantage for the Cougars but I didn’t foresee the extent of the domination.
BYU running backs were staring at huge holes all game long and didn’t hesitate in picking up big yardage. The passing game wasn’t as sharp as it could have been, but there’s time to develop that.
Defensively, the Cougars completely shut down the Navy option and even threw in a couple of key fourth down stops.
Navy didn’t do much live work in practice during fall camp and it showed with missed tackles and sloppy execution. But I’m not sure anyone figured the Cougars would lead 31-0 at halftime and 45-0 midway through the third quarter.
It was good to see two programs that do things the right way get the national spotlight on Labor Day on ESPN. The Power Five conferences seem to be all about gobbling up as much money as possible and embracing the biases that keep any other teams from breaking through.
I really liked what Va’a Niumatalolo told me earlier this week. He played linebacker at BYU and has joined his father, Ken, on the coaching staff at Navy.
“I think both schools stay true to who they are,” Va’a said. “BYU stays true to recruiting good football players but they never compromise on recruiting good people. It’s the same thing here at the Naval Academy. We look first and foremost for good people that are going to serve their country and be future leaders. But they still need to be pretty good at football so they can roll on Saturdays.”
The Midshipmen got rolled on Monday but they will have better days.
BYU, meanwhile, was impressive in every way. Don’t forget Navy was ranked 20th in the final AP poll last season and won 11 games. It’s not a P5 program but it’s a dangerous one and Ken Nuimatalolo has a good coaching staff.
It’s a good win for the Cougars, playing in an empty Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and in front of a very big television audience. I’m sure BYU fans took pleasure in decorating their dens, man caves and living rooms with their Cougar paraphernalia, wearing their BYU gear, reveling in the blowout and enjoying whatever BBQ was left over.
As my family and I sat down to watch the game on our big screen, my wife placed a novelty football antenna hat on my head.
Normally I wouldn’t sanction such buffoonery, but at many points this summer none of us were sure we would even be able to have college football in the fall.
Because we finally got football, I’ll allow it.