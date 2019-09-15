Through the first three years of the Kalani Sitake era, we were all wondering: When does the home field advantage kick in?
BYU was just 10-9 overall and 1-5 against Power Five competition at LaVell Edwards Stadium under Sitake before Saturday. There was a lot of talk by the players and coaches about “defending LaVell’s house,” but it wasn’t happening. In fact, the Cougars were often playing better on the road than at home.
When do teams start to fear coming to play in Provo? When does the home crowd rally BYU to victory? Would the students ever get to rush the field again after a huge win?
Was there any magic at all left in LES?
Then Saturday happened.
For BYU fans of a certain age, the setting was familiar: An afternoon kickoff, a (nearly) full house, a nationally televised game, a big-time opponent finally daring to enter Cougar country.
BYU’s tense 30-27 overtime win against No. 24 USC checked all the boxes: A close, hard-fought game, where both teams had chances to take control. A national television audience on ABC glued to their big screens for a fantastic finish. A large crowd urging the home team on.
And marking the biggest box of all, a Cougar victory.
Sharpie.
When Dayan Ghanwoloku cradled a tipped ball for an interception to end the game, the BYU students and fans made their rush onto the field – only to be told to step off so the referees could examine the play. Linebacker Kavika Fanua, who deflected the ball into the air, said he tried to grab someone, anyone, to tell him what just happened.
Then the officials ruled the interception valid and the game over, and the fans came back.
It wasn’t a sellout on Saturday, but the 62,456 in attendance were loud, engaged and finally rewarded.
They made a difference, just like in the old days.
After the game, Ghanwoloku said, “That’s what we live for, the fans storming the field and protecting LaVell’s house. It’s a good feeling.”
There have been some big wins in LaVell Edwards Stadium since BYU declared for independence in 2010. The Taysom Hill-led victory against No. 15 Texas was pretty huge in 2013 and Boise State was ranked No. 20 when the Cougars won in 2015. In 2016, the double overtime victory against Mississippi State was solid.
But Saturday’s win against No. 24 USC is in another league.
The Trojans are always the darlings of the media and get ranked in the Top 25 pretty much every year. They continually pull in Top 5 recruiting classes and they are, after all, in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world. But this win is more about BYU than USC. Sitake needed this to show he had the Cougars on the right track. He needed to prove that LaVell Edwards Stadium was going to be a tough place for opponents to win.
It’s just one game, but it’s a start.
The back-to-back overtime wins are impressive. Even more impressive is that the wins came against teams from the SEC and the Pac-12. If BYU is to make any headway in independence – which, in reality, is simply a tryout for a conference affiliation when the TV contracts run out in a few years – Power Five wins are very, very important.
Power Five wins at home? Those are sweeter than a double helping of maple-covered Cougar Tails.
There were those who thought USC and Tennessee would be too big and skilled for BYU. That the talent gap was too large.
It didn’t turn out that way did it? The past two weeks have been pretty strong evidence that the Cougars are P5 worthy.
File that away for later use.
Next week, there is another 1:30 p.m. game on national TV against a ranked Washington team. By beating USC, BYU has given Cougar fans plenty of incentive to show up en masse and ride the wave of a suddenly potent home field advantage.