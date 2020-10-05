To quote the great Mr. Miyagi in the original “Karate Kid” movie, when BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is dealing like he was against Louisiana Tech on Friday night, “no can defense.”
(Sorry. I’ve been watching “Cobra Kai” on Netflix and feeling nostalgic. Actually, Mr. Miyagi said about the Crane Technique “If do right, no can defense.” Because in “Karate Kid 2,” the bad guy, Chozen, smacks Daniel-San when he tries it. Daniel-San must have used sloppy technique or something.)
So, back to Wilson: The way he was playing on Friday against Louisiana Tech, there is no defense. He came in completing 80 percent of his passes in the first two games, which is ridiculous. Against LA Tech, he was 24 of 26 (92%) for 325 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and three more scores.
Wilson was more than just the numbers, though. He was making effortless, laser-sharp throws all night. Perfect placement. NFL-type throws, if I’m being honest.
He got some help with some terrific catches from Gunner Romney, Dax Milne and Carter Wheat, but every one of those throws was right where it needed to be.
For everything we’ve heard about Wilson’s potential, he’s playing even better.
Is Wilson on his way to becoming a Top 10 quarterback in BYU history?
I had this discussion with former Cougar Ben Criddle on his radio show (960 AM) last week. I know, I know, Wilson has a lot of games left to play this year and the level of competition hasn’t been stellar. But he is already 15th all-time in career passing yards (4,909). At his current rate of 316 yards per game, he would end up at No. 11 by the end of the season, passing Taysom Hill and right on Steve Sarkisian’s tail. Remember, Wilson can come back next year without losing any eligibility, so he could be a junior again. He can easily move up that list.
What I said on the radio show is that Wilson needs to continue to ball out AND needs a signature win to secure his place in the Top 10. He has a pretty good win against a ranked USC team (last year) but I think there would be no doubt Wilson would be Top 10 if he, say, led the Cougars to a win in the New Year’s Six bowl game. Or maybe a victory over Utah.
Let’s just say he’s on his way. It will interesting to follow, no doubt.
As for the Cougars, it was impressive how they responded to adversity against La Tech. After the Bulldogs wonderfully nicknamed “Smoke” Harris took a short pass 66 yards to tie the score at 7-7, BYU allowed the visitors just 72 yards on their next six drives. Meanwhile, the BYU offense scored on six straight possessions to turn the game into another laugher.
In the postgame interviews, Both Wilson and defensive back Troy Warner said the players all have short-term memories. They forget about the last play and focus on the next one. That’s what comes with maturity and good leadership.
Another impressive aspect of BYU’s 2020 performance is that somewhere around the third quarter it has broken the will of its first three opponents. Not that the other team quits but it’s obvious from their demeanor, body language and play calling that they don’t want any part of the Cougars anymore.
One series by Louisiana Tech was particularly telling. BYU had just scored to go up 38-7 with 7:13 to play in the third quarter. Sure, the Bulldogs were way behind but they had a quarter and a half to make the game closer. Instead, Skip Holtz ran on six of the next seven plays and punted on fourth and short.
For a spread passing team, that’s pretty much waving the white flag.
BYU is setting high expectations after clobbering Navy, Troy and Louisiana Tech by a combined score of 148-24. Each week, the expectation is for the Cougars to rout another opponent.
Adding Boise State and San Diego State has helped beef up the schedule. Ute fans can disparage Cougar opponents all they want, but in truth, national pundits are recognizing that BYU has game.
During the first half of Friday’s BYU-Louisiana Tech contest, there was a sudden bout of clapping in the press box after a productive Cougar play.
It was BYU’s mascot, Cosmo, standing on a table, and he nearly put his hands through the ceiling while celebrating. Then he scampered off into an empty stadium to prowl the sideline.
It was funny, but a reminder of what a weird, strange college football world we live in.
BYU is a relevant part of it right now, and to Cougar fans, it feels good.