Back in 1942, Vaughn R. Kimball joined the Naval Reserves and sent a telegram to BYU football coach Floyd Millet prior to the Utah game. After indicating how important it was to beat the Utes, he closed the telegram with, “Give ‘em hell, Brigham, give ‘em hell.”
There’s a special kind of hell where BYU football fans are right now, stuck in a never-ending cycle of losing to the devils from the north with no end in sight.
Thursday’s 30-12 debacle was the Cougars ninth straight loss to Utah but really, BYU never gave itself a chance. Sins of omission and sins of commission, the Cougars committed them both and suffered the consequences.
The game was delayed with nine minutes to go due to lightning, extending BYU fans' personal torture even more.
Nothing happens in a vacuum on a football field. Utah’s defense was stout and the offense didn’t make mistakes. But holy h-e-double-hockey-sticks, BYU was undisciplined, mistake-prone and lacking in any sort of consistent execution or play calling in the game.
How do you expect to win playing like that?
I don't think the difference between BYU and Utah is strictly size or speed. The Utes executed their game plan and didn't make mistakes. The Cougars were all over the place in execution and the game plan predictably sputtered.
I could point out a couple of whiffs. Going for it on fourth down on BYU’s first drive isn’t a bad decision, but throwing up a 50/50 ball down the sideline when you need five yards is. On a third-down red-zone opportunity in the first half, BYU got cute and went to the Wildcat formation with redshirt freshman Jaren Hall at quarterback. He bobbled the snap, lost 12 yards and the Cougars settled for a field goal. Don’t you want to put the ball in the hands of your best players in goal line positions?
I didn’t particularly like either call but offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes doesn’t execute the plays. The players do. And against Utah, BYU was excruciatingly bad at doing so at critical times.
Utah’s big advantage – other than another couple of gifted defensive touchdowns -- was running back Zack Moss, who proved he should be a high NFL draft choice next spring. He allowed Kyle Whittingham’s crew to execute their game plan of ball control and limiting mistakes. There was a question of whether Moss would play due to a hand injury suffered early in fall camp. But he ran for 181 yards and a touchdown, broke dozens of tackles and was a dynamic threat every time he touched the ball.
Frankly, the Utah game plan was simple and easily executed against a BYU team that just wasn’t ready to break the losing streak.
The Utes weren’t really that overpowering, though the score might indicate otherwise. The Pac 12 favorites came out after halftime with an 11-play touchdown drive and pretty much just waited for the inevitable Cougar mistakes to pull away. Moss was great, but the passing game wasn’t much. Plenty for the Utes to tune up when the demolish Idaho State next week.
How discouraged should the BYU football team and its fan base be right now? The season isn’t lost, by any means. The Cougars would have had to deal with the fallout from the Utah game either way. A win and they would have had to somehow come down from the euphoria of breaking the losing streak. A loss and you’ve got to turn around and pick yourself up for a trip to Tennessee.
And then there is this: Kalani Sitake and his coaches have been telling their players they are good enough to beat Utah. They had been preparing for this game. So when the game turns out to be so one-sided, where do you start mentally for Game 2?
LaVell Edwards Stadium was The Bad Place in pretty much every way on Thursday, but think of it this way: BYU has 11 more opportunities to turn things around and create a little bit of heaven on earth for its beleaguered fan base.
Would that make up for losing to Utah for the ninth straight time? No. For Hades' sakes, no. But you have to start someplace.