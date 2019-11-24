Picture this: Tyler Allgeier takes a short pass 57 yards to the house against UMass on his first touch since being moved back to running back from linebacker this week.
What a weird season this has been.
Talk about subverting expectations. Hollywood has nothing on the BYU football team.
Winning in double overtime at Tennessee?
Wild.
Beating two ranked teams (USC and Boise State) in Provo?
Unbelievable.
Losing back-to-back road games at Toledo and South Florida?
No way.
A season-ending injury to grad transfer Ty’Son Williams?
Come on.
Using four quarterbacks to pretty much equal effectiveness?
Well, of course.
Jackson McChesney setting a freshman record with 228 yards rushing in his second appearance of the season?
Yup.
A five-game winning streak and an invitation to the Hawaii Bowl?
When will this madness end?
It won’t, because it’s college football, and this is BYU.
What, you expected a smooth, consistent ride through this madness?
Are you nuts?
The Cougars pounded hapless UMass 56-24 on Saturday, leading 49-0 at the end of the first half and playing everybody in uniform or with a pulse in the second half. BYU was expected to roll past the Minutemen, perhaps the worst FBS team in the country.
But a little part of you probably felt the Cougars might struggle a little, right? Sleepwalk through a 31-10 win or something like that, especially after a lackluster start on offense?
Fortunately, the Cougars found their stride behind Zach Wilson and scored on seven straight possessions to take control. It was good to see Wilson sharp and accurate (17 of 20), throwing for 293 yards and four touchdowns — a passer rating of 274.1 — in just one half.
The injuries at running back continue — it was nice while it lasted, Sione Finau — but the Cougars seem to be able to just line another guy up and get results. McChesney is a local kid from Lone Peak High School with a ton of speed and potential, which he flashed on Saturday.
Our BYU football beat writer, Jared Lloyd, sent this gem on Twitter during the game after Allgeier’s catch-and-run: “Not to get tackled is the best way not to get hurt.”
Sounds like a good plan.
So, Mr. College Football Screen Writer, what’s the script look like for the rest of the season?
BYU will travel to San Diego State next week to end the regular season. The Aztecs have a legit defense and are 8-2 heading into Saturday night’s super-late game at Hawaii. SDSU will certainly put up more of a fight defensively than UMass did, but the Cougars offense was really clean on Saturday and that was important after a sloppy game against Idaho State the week before.
BYU then gets three weeks of practice before heading to the islands for the Hawaii Bowl with an opportunity to finish the season with nine wins.
Oh, and here’s one constant you can count on: After receiving a contract extension early this week, Kalani Sitake is your Cougar football coach through the 2023 season.
As LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley told the BYU football team before LaVell Edwards’ last home game, “Don’t muff it.”
All I know is however you think things will play out for the rest of 2019, prepare to be surprised.