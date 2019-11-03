The first ad in the Utah State football game day program is for gas-powered generators.
You aren’t in Provo anymore.
This is cold, cold Aggie country.
The average winter temperature is 34 degrees, which as it happens, was the temperature at kickoff when BYU came to town on Saturday night.
It was especially cold the last time for the Cougars the last time they journeyed to Logan. BYU took a 21-7 lead with freshman Beau Hoge playing extremely well in his second start at quarterback. Then Hoge got hurt and it all unraveled.
You can tease your Aggie friends about how cold it is in Logan, or all the dairy farms and the accompanying smell, but no farmer jokes here: You’ve got to admit, Utah State has a pretty good football program.
The very first football game for the university was in 1892, when the Agriculturists (hence, the nickname, Aggies) shut out Utah 12-0. Former BYU legend LaVell Edwards was once an Aggie. He played center there before becoming a high school coach and eventually the best to ever walk the sidelines in Provo.
BYU dominated the rivalry during the ’80s and ’90s, and it wasn’t too long ago that Utah State was struggling to keep pace with the rest of the mid-major teams. But the Aggies have been able to mine some recruiting gold in the state of Utah, recruits California very well and hit the junior colleges for some gems. Matt Wells and Gary Anderson have turned Maverik Stadium into a graveyard for opponents lately: The Aggies had won ten straight home games leading into the BYU matchup.
Last season, Utah State went 11-2 and humbled the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
BYU and Utah State play for the Old Wagon Wheel, which has resided in Logan the past two years.
A study done by College Football News shows that over a five-year period (2013-2017), the Aggies averaged 29,867 fans at their home games, which ranks 95th in the country. And they are dedicated, passionate fans.
How long would it take to travel by wagon from Logan to Provo?
Google says a wagon train covers about two miles per hour, so to travel 125 miles it would take just over two months.
It only takes a couple of hours to drive to Logan by car, except if you stop in Brigham City for dinner at Maddux, which you really should.
My point?
The Aggies and the Cougars aren’t as far apart as their fan bases would tell you. That may concern BYU fans, but we’re not living in the 1980s anymore.
Utah State and BYU are scheduled to play in 2020, 2021 and 2022. It’s a good, competitive game for both teams (usually)and means a lot to fans of both teams.
As BYU continues this independent journey, the Aggies are a worthy opponent to have on the schedule. Cougar fans may not want to admit it, but Utah State will bring it when the two teams meet.
You’d rather have that then an easy win against a no-name opponent, right?