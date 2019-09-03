The normally proud BYU defense surrendered 181 yards on 29 carries to Utah senior running back Zack Moss during the 30-12 Ute win in Provo.
On a number of those carries, however, Cougar players had a chance to make a play but were unable to do so.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff elected to limit the physicality during fall camp this year, sacrificing that element of practice in the hopes of being more healthy.
The Cougars have certainly stayed healthier including, according to Sitake on Monday, making it through the Utah game without any season-ending injuries.
But did the lack of physicality hurt BYU against a physical runner like Moss?
Sitake and Cougar defensive end Trajan Pili said the answer isn’t clear, that part of it might be the physicality, part is Moss being a great running back and part was BYU getting worn down.
“I thought maybe some of the guys stayed on the field a little too long and probably could’ve come off,” Sitake said during Monday’s press conference. “We could’ve had better rotation to keep guys fresh — but he’s a great back. I would be more concerned if we had no one in in the area to make plays but we didn’t do a good enough job of getting on top of him and not allowing him space to make plays. We didn’t do well enough to get him off the field and he got stronger as the game went on.”
Pili also answered “yes and no” to the question but said he feels like the approach BYU took can work.
“You want to keep your guys healthy,” Pili said. “I think in the NFL they don’t ever really go full tackle. It’s more mindsent and practicing good technique in ‘thud-tempo.’ I trust it. I’ve played in that tempo and it works if you do it the right way. Then you can use that technique to tackle in live situations like the games.”
He admitted, however, that the Cougars have to do better at getting opposing ball-carriers to the ground.
“We missed a lot of tackles as a defense,” Pili said. “Zack Moss was able to break a lot of tackles. That’s fundamental for a defense is to learn how to tackle and to be good at it. That’s the biggest part for us to work on as a defense.”
It was clear that the first half was much better for the BYU defense than the second half was. Pili said the Cougars can’t let opponents neutralize BYU’s advantages with adjustments or big plays.
“We did a pretty good job in the first half being able to do what we wanted to do,” Pili said. “They made some adjustments at halftime, then came out and started to do some things. As long as we are able to overcome the adjustments they make and the adversity in the game, I think we will be just fine as a defense.”
While it was clear that the trio of turnovers from the Cougar offense allowed Utah to build a lead, Pili made it very clear that the BYU defenders believe they could’ve had a bigger impact.
“People can look at the game and say the defense did pretty well, that the loss was because of the turnovers and stuff,” Pili said. “But as a defense we talked about it and we know we can do a lot better. We watched the film and there is plenty that we can do to help the team. Our focus is to execute better and find the details where can improve as a defense.”
Sitake said that has to be the mentality of the entire team as the Cougars try to improve and get ready to play at Tennessee on Sept. 7 (5 p.m. MDT, ESPN).
“We made way too many mistakes,” Sitake said. “There were a lot of good things to build on and work on. We had an early start last week and had a good practice just now (on Monday). I’m looking forward to getting these guys ready for the Tennessee game.”